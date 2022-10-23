Gamer meets best mates for first time at his wedding

Pictured from left to right, Matty, Scott and Ryan met for the first time the night before the wedding

Would you invite four people you had never met to your wedding?

Well, that's exactly what Ryan George did. The 28-year-old from Cardiff had only spoken to Gerard, Scott, Kesean and Matt while playing football video game Fifa online, but wanted them to be there as he tied the knot.

Living across the UK, Ryan said it was the perfect chance to meet up for the first time and "have a few pints".

He said online friendships were often the "most accessible" and important for mental health.

Mental health charity Mind Cymru said gaming and online friendships could have a positive impact on a person's wellbeing if used responsibly.

Ryan has been gaming since he was 11 years old and the friends met in a "pro club" on Fifa, where strangers can connect and compete together.

Their team is currently 44th in the world but it is not that easy to meet up for a kick about.

Gerard, who could not make the wedding in September as his wife had just had a baby, lives in Belfast, Kesean in London, and Scott and Matt in Cambridgeshire.

They started playing a few times a week, but Ryan said they became a lot closer during the Covid lockdowns, taking their chat outside of games and into group chats and video calls.

Ryan and Alice wanted his friends to be part of their big day

They now share the most important parts of each other's lives including the birth of their children, so father-of-two Ryan said it was a "no-brainer to invite the boys", with support from wife Alice.

"We've grown up with the game so I suppose at heart we still think that we are 17, and playing the same game as we were back then," said Ryan.

"Me and the boys aren't really the type to be gaming all the time, we've all got lives outside of Xbox and friends and families so we weren't really looking for friends.

"But it was definitely organic and moving to group chats then became a tool for everyone to speak about other things and get a bit closer."

Scott, Matty and Kesean were very happy to see Ryan on his big day and took their first - and only - picture together

He said the group were "just talking absolute rubbish most of the time", and gave each other "a bit of stick" about their different football teams.

"I don't think any of us really expected for it to get to that point we would be meeting up but we were all very invested in each other's lives," he added.

'I was worried I'd been catfished'

The biggest shock when meeting his friends, Ryan said, was how tall they were.

"It didn't feel anxious or awkward because I guess we sort of considered that we knew each other already and had flirted with the idea of meeting up for a while," he said.

However, he did admit he was worried how people might react, and wife Alice was "relieved to know they are real".

He said a lot of people were "pleasantly" surprised by the boys who were "very popular" with other guests.

"I'm quite a sensible person. I wouldn't have invited them without knowing them so that is something that people definitely need to be cautious about.

"It's a relationship that has developed over a few years and we even had a virtual Fifa stag for me where we played drinking games and stuff."

'It's accessible friendship'

For Ryan, who said it can often be difficult for adult friends to meet up due to work and family commitments, gaming is "probably the most accessible form really for me to be able to socialise".

"If you are struggling, or you feel a little bit lonely you can log on and meet some new people and it's a great platform for that. There's loads of different games and the market's massive.

"It's a good way to go around things and definitely for me now with kids, it's something that I really do rely on to be able to chat people.

"You can get a good couple of hours of good social time, and also it can be decompressing."

He said especially during lockdown, it was a "release and a bit of normality" and he knows they "have each other's back".

Scott invited childhood friend Matt to join the group of friends he had met online

Scott, who made the trip from Cambridgeshire with childhood friend Matt, said the foursome speak every day, laughing and "taking the mick of of each other".

Scott has made friends through games before but "never like this", and said their relationship "was so influential in lockdown" and "a stroke of luck" that they were all able to get to know each other.

He said: "When Ryan invited us we were never going to say no.

"It was a beautiful thing watching Ryan and Alice get married and I'm looking forward to next time."

The friends are planning to meet up next year in Belfast to see the band Blink182.

"I don't really like Blink182 but I am looking forward to the weekend away and finally meeting Gerard," said Scott.

'Important for wellbeing'

While a recent study found gaming itself has little impact on wellbeing, Mind Cymru said the social aspect cannot be downplayed.

Stephen Buckley, from the charity, said: "Playing games may positively impact our mental health by giving us time to relax, connect with others, or try out new life skills.

"They may also allow us to build a positive community, socialise and connect with others and this in turn could help us to talk about our feelings, especially if we're going through a difficult time.

"Gaming may also give us time and space to relax, which is really important for our mental wellbeing."

However, he said experiences do vary and it was "crucial to look after ourselves when we're gaming", and seek help if you experience feelings of isolation, low mood or spend money excessively.

"It's also important to think carefully about what you share online, even with people you feel that you know," he added.