U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.00
    +25.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,294.00
    +155.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,057.25
    +112.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.10
    +13.30 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.10
    -4.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    -0.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2974
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.2300
    +0.8420 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,995.43
    +84.59 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.80
    +12.30 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Gamers around the World are already buzzing about INNOCN's 40C1R 40-inch Gaming Monitor

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
·3 min read
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

INNOCN 40C1R 40" Ultrawide 21:9 Gaming Monitor

INNOCN 40C1R monitor is a 40-inch ultra-wide 21:9 display screen with 144 Hz, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and 100 percent sRGB. This monitor&#39;s refresh rate is twice that of a standard monitor, which means that moving images appear to move more fluidly and smoothly.
INNOCN 40C1R monitor is a 40-inch ultra-wide 21:9 display screen with 144 Hz, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and 100 percent sRGB. This monitor's refresh rate is twice that of a standard monitor, which means that moving images appear to move more fluidly and smoothly.

SHENZHEN, China., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamers are searching for the perfect display monitors to give them the best experience possible in the comfort of their own home. Pro gamers always stress that 24.5” is the most that should be utilized while gaming, but an individual does not have to succumb to peer pressure when deciding on the size of monitor to purchase for their own home studio. There are no specific rules and regulations that must be followed in a person's private residence. Over time, those tiny screens can cause irreversible damage to one's eyes. Straining the eyes and sitting too close to a computer screen that lacks the necessary tools can mean the difference between 20/20 vision today and needing glasses tomorrow. INNOCN has the best 40" gaming monitor on the market. There's no need to be concerned about color effects or response time. INNOCN has developed advanced technology that is certain to tick all of the boxes for a suitable gaming monitor.

2000-2000&#x00ff08;1&#x00ff09;
2000-2000（1）


The INNOCN 40C1R display monitor will undoubtedly improve your gaming experience. The monitor is a 40-inch ultra-wide 21:9 display screen with 144 Hz, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and 100 percent sRGB. This monitor's refresh rate is twice that of a standard monitor, which means that moving images appear to move more fluidly and smoothly. Because this innovative monitor supports sRGB, the content will appear accurate and exactly as the game's creators intended. Not only are the clear details and quick response something to look forward to, but a user can connect this product to their devices in three different ways. The USB Type C, DP, and HDMI ports are all found on the 40C1R. This enables the product to connect directly to any device, including laptops, Macs, phones, tablets, and gaming consoles (such as Switch, PS5/4/3, XBOX Series, and so on).

INNOCN has made every effort to ensure that this product is as comfortable as possible. The 40C1R incorporates low blue light technology, allowing players to immerse themselves in their games for hours without risking eye damage. This monitor comes with a stand that tilts, swivels, and adjusts in height. Therefore, gamers don't have to miss out on anything or make sacrifices in order to do what they love. This device will be available on Amazon UK,DE, FR, IT, ES, PL, NL, SE in UK and the European Union around April 13, as well as on their official website. INNOCN values customer satisfaction, so if you have any questions or concerns about this product, please contact marketing@innocn.com click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dbd91c3-4658-4a6c-8bde-d4406abe078f


Recommended Stories

  • The end of one-chip wonders: Why Nvidia, Intel and AMD’s valuations have experienced massive upheaval

    It wasn't that long ago that Intel Corp. was the unquestioned king of U.S. chip makers and the largest semiconductor company by market capitalization. But it's also not that long since most computing was done with a PC.

  • The 9-to-5 as we know it is over, Microsoft CEO says. That’s not a good thing

    The average Teams user sends 42% more messages after hours than they did pre-pandemic, which Satya Nadella says bodes poorly for well-being.

  • Apple Stumbles On a Very Annoying Obstacle

    Apple has run into hurdles and delayed the launch of its blood pressure monitor for its smartwatch, according to sources. Employees are still working on an update to the sensor and software that would tell a person if they have high blood pressure, according to the sources. Apple has been working on the blood pressure monitor for the past four years, but the additional feature may not be ready for the market until 2025, the sources said.

  • Tesla will release a cheaper Model Y with bigger batteries soon

    Tesla is offering a Model Y with its new battery and a lower-priced AWD configuration, but it's currently limited to staff.

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Investing in thematic trends can be a good idea because it usually means putting money into companies that can benefit throughout the economic cycle. In this context, the fourth industrial revolution makes industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) attractive. Likewise, the need to reduce carbon emissions in buildings makes Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a growth stock worth buying.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown like a weed in recent years as organizations gather and process more data to make smarter decisions. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs. It also provides higher-end GPUs for data centers, where they help process complex machine learning and AI tasks more efficiently.

  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks outpace Intel’s i9-12900KF

    The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes out on April 20, 2022, and so far, it’s looking like an amazing launch for the tech company. We previously saw some intriguing benchmarks for the 5800X3D. Now, though, we’re finally getting our first look at Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks. And, so far, they’re looking great for gamers. … The post AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks outpace Intel’s i9-12900KF appeared first on BGR.

  • iPhone Reviews: Your Buying Guide to the Best iPhones in 2022

    With seven iPhones currently in the lineup to pick from, we've done the heavy lifting (and testing) to help you find the right iPhone for you.

  • Intel’s $3 Billion Factory Expansion Opens in Key Comeback Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. announced the opening of a $3 billion extension to its D1X plant in Oregon, an investment aimed at speeding up technology development needed to regain leadership of the chip industry. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Wa

  • Another Feather in Its Cap Validates Datadog's Momentum

    Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a provider of monitoring and security solutions, announced recently that tech stalwart Microsoft is expanding its partnership with the company -- a big stamp of approval of Datadog's growing capabilities. Datadog has been delivering great results since going public in September 2019, but many investors are still fretting over the company's high valuation and have avoided investing in Datadog. Datadog, with its growing suite of monitoring and security products, provides early warning signs and key insights to detect and proactively address potential technology problems that may otherwise lead to business disruptions.

  • Interested in the Starlink satellite Internet service? Here are the latest updates

    The Starlink satellite Internet service is a work in progress. If you're in the market, here's what's going on now.

  • Fortnite Maker Epic Gets $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEpic is valued at $31.5 billion after the invest

  • Apple could be about to reveal first hints of its augmented reality headset, rumour claims

    Apple could soon reveal the first hints at a whole new kind of product, a report has claimed. The company has long been said to be working on an augmented or mixed reality headset, which would allow people to overlay digital information on top of the real world. Rumours and hints have suggested that the project is a major undertaking within Apple, with a view to releasing the product in the next year or so.

  • Ethereum PoS move is now being tested on a mainnet shadow fork

    A shadow fork of the Ethereum mainnet went live on Tuesday, bringing it a step closer to the transition from proof of work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The Ethereum Foundation is currently working on a […]