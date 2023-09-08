Games Workshop Group PLC's (LON:GAW) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Games Workshop Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Games Workshop Group is:

57% = UK£135m ÷ UK£235m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.57 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Games Workshop Group's Earnings Growth And 57% ROE

First thing first, we like that Games Workshop Group has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 18% net income growth seen by Games Workshop Group over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Games Workshop Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Games Workshop Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Games Workshop Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (or a retention ratio of 46%) for Games Workshop Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Games Workshop Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 96% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Games Workshop Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

