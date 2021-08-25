Watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2021 in under 18 minutes
Well, some of us need a nap. Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2021 event kicked off at 2pm ET today, and what ensued was a rapid-fire parade of game trailers and teasers. It was quite an eclectic selection, too, including a new Saints Row game, Lego Star Wars, a turn-based RPG, kung-fu battles, dinosaur building, something called a "season 0 beta," and confirmed launch dates for Halo Infinite and Horizon Forbidden West. Oh, and there was some hardware as well — always a good time. The Engadget staff is admittedly feeling some whiplash, but for our readers this means there's almost surely something for everyone. Check out the highlights in the (relatively) brief video below.