Watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live here at 2PM ET
officially gets underway today as an for the second year running. It kicks off with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live, a two-hour showcase filled with trailers, announcements and updates about a ton of upcoming games.
🎉 Wednesday, celebrate what’s next in video games with @gamescom Opening Night Live!
Here’s the hype trailer I edited to get us geared up for Wednesday’s 2-hour live show with 30+ games
Tune in 🕚 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST to see what we have in store for you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/P6hVM8YdJJ
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2021
Keighley has already announced some of what to expect, including on the likes of , , , , , , and much more. A new football game , and we could get confirmation of the release date, which is . Fingers crossed for another look at Elden Ring too.
Publishers involved include Amazon Games, Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital, Mediatonic, PlayStation, Sega, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft and Xbox Game Studios.
Opening Night Live starts at 2PM ET. You can watch it via the YouTube embed below, or on , or . Engadget will cover the biggest news coming out of the event too.