U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.59
    +14.36 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,473.81
    +107.55 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,045.20
    +25.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.77
    +16.87 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.94
    +0.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    -15.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0410 (+3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0530
    +0.4160 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,739.23
    +746.61 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.02
    +14.49 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live here at 2PM ET

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Gamescom officially gets underway today as an online-only event for the second year running. It kicks off with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live, a two-hour showcase filled with trailers, announcements and updates about a ton of upcoming games.

Keighley has already announced some of what to expect, including news on the likes of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Genshin Impact, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Splitgate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and much more. A new football game will be revealed, and we could get confirmation of the Halo Infinite release date, which is expected to be December 8th. Fingers crossed for another look at Elden Ring too.

Publishers involved include Amazon Games, Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital, Mediatonic, PlayStation, Sega, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft and Xbox Game Studios. 

Opening Night Live starts at 2PM ET. You can watch it via the YouTube embed below, or on Twitch, Twitter or Facebook. Engadget will cover the biggest news coming out of the event too.

Recommended Stories