U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.33
    -9.31 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,510.04
    -228.02 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,909.45
    +118.29 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.76
    +0.61 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.93
    +0.83 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.90
    +22.80 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.44 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0100
    +0.0550 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0044 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6070
    +0.1970 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,745.89
    +423.96 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.05
    +19.85 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.48
    -150.54 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

GamesPad Token $GMPD To Be Listed on MEXC Global

·2 min read

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GamesPad token $GMPD will be listed on MEXC Global, one of the leading, cutting-edge, and rapidly growing digital asset exchanges serving over 6 million users in over 70 countries. MEXC Global was awarded as the "Best Crypto Exchange in Asia" at Crypto Expo 2021 in Dubai. The listing of GMPD on this platform will definitely help GamesPad gain greater exposure, accessibility, and popularity.

GamesPad to be listed on MEXC Global
GamesPad to be listed on MEXC Global

MEXC will list GamesPad (GMPD) in the Innovation Zone and open trading for the GMPD/USDT trading pair. The specific timeline is shown below:

  • Deposit & Withdrawal: Opened

  • GMPD/USDT Trading: 2022-02-15 14:00 (UTC)

MEXC will also launch the "MX DeFi'' session that will allow users to stake their MX and GMPD tokens to earn a liquidity yield of GMPD over 3 days.

This collaboration is a new important milestone and a step toward market leadership for GamesPad. It will contribute to the sustainable growth of the GamesPad's unique ecosystem.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the world's first holistic gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, backed by the industry experts from BullPerks, a decentralized VC and launchpad that achieved 9500% of ATH ROI after only 6 months. It is a one-stop-shop for everything GameFi, metaverse, and NFT, bringing together a gaming incubator, game-specific multichain launchpad, decentralized venture capital, NFT aggregator and marketplace, in-house game studio, and much more. The team's core mission is to support and incubate game entrepreneurs through its comprehensive ecosystem, offering them mentorship, advisory, and network connections in the gaming and crypto space.

About MEXC Global

The first user-friendly cryptocurrency service provider, MEXC Global, was founded in 2018 by some of the most revered pioneering minds of financial and blockchain technology. The goal was to create a high-performance and mega transaction matching technology that allowed collecting real-time data for cryptocurrency pricing. At an outstanding 1.6 million transactions per second and with 6+ million users in over 70 countries worldwide, MEXC is changing the way the digital asset community shares and processes information. It offers one-stop services to its users, including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading, and staking services.

Visit us on social media:

Twitter
YouTube
Telegram Official Announcements
Medium
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamespad-token-gmpd-to-be-listed-on-mexc-global-301481672.html

SOURCE GamesPad

Recommended Stories

  • Super Bowl party hosts get hit by inflation — chicken wing prices are up 26%

    Regardless of whether you think the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams will win this year’s Super Bowl, there seems to be one prediction that’s safe to make: Your game-day gathering is going to cost a lot more because of inflation. With consumer prices rising 7.5% since last January, the fastest pace in 40 years, Americans are pessimistic about their purchasing power, and the latest University of Michigan’s gauge of consumer sentiment fell to a low not seen in a decade. Add to that this Wells Fargo study: It says the price of Super Bowl parties could be up to 14% higher versus 2021.

  • Gene Frenette: Can Jaguars replicate the Bengals' turnaround, other Super Bowl questions

    Questions to ask after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, including if the Jaguars can replicate Cincinnati's turnaround.

  • With another division rival in the Super Bowl, what is Russell Wilson thinking?

    It's one thing to watch Brady win another ring and another to see an NFC West rival make it to the big game for the third time in four years while Seattle hasn't made it past the divisional round.

  • Seahawks have shown ‘no desire’ to trade Russell Wilson

    The NFL season is over, so now the season of silliness can begin

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • Market Check: Oil steadies amid Russian-Ukraine tensions, Travel stocks increasing, Vaccine makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports on a mixed market today amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Down 30% From Its High, Is Nvidia a Buy?

    Shares of high-performance chip specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are currently down by around 30% from the all-time high of $346.47 they hit in November. Further, at its elevated valuation, Nvidia is also exposed to significant headline risk.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy During the Market Correction

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is off roughly 12% from its highs in November and is in correction territory. Long-time investors in the market know that a correction offers an opportunity to buy quality stocks at bargain prices. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen a sharper correction this year, thanks to their steep rise in the last couple of years.

  • Do Institutions Own FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Weber Stock Sinks. Grill Maker Saw ‘Acute Supply-Chain Challenges.’

    The U.S. grill maker posts a fiscal first-quarter loss wider than analysts’ estimates and lowers its guidance for fiscal 2022.

  • Copper Mountain Mining Announces Q4 2021 Financial Results and Provides Annual Guidance

    Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results. All currency is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. All results are reported on a 100% basis. The Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.CuMtn.com and www.sedar.com.