GameSquare Appoints New Auditor as Part of OTCQB Listing Initiative

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, announces today that, in connection with the Company’s intention to list its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market (a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York) (the “OTCQB”), the Company has changed its auditor from McGovern Hurley LLP (“McGovern”) to Kreston GTA LLP (“Kreston”). Unlike McGovern, Kreston is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”), a non-profit corporation established by the United States Congress to oversee the audits of public companies. As part of the OTCQB listing process, the Company is required to retain the services of an auditor that is registered with the PCAOB. Consequently, at the request of the Company, McGovern has resigned as of the date of this press release. Kreston has been appointed as the successor auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 (“NI 51‐102”), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR together with letters from both Kreston and McGovern, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51‐102) between McGovern and the Company.



The Company has not yet submitted but expects to submit an application for listing on the OTCQB; there is no guarantee that the Company's securities will be successfully listed. Listing is subject to the submission of necessary documentation and to meeting all applicable OTCQB listing requirements, including the clearance of a Form 211 by the United States Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, Gaming Community Network, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s ability to successfully submit the necessary documents, meet the OTCQB listing requirements and list its common shares on the OTCQB, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



