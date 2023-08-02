GameSquare Holdings, Inc.'s (CVE:GAME) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

GameSquare Holdings, Inc.'s (CVE:GAME) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Entertainment industry in Canada have P/S ratios below 0.6x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does GameSquare Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, GameSquare Holdings has been doing very well. The P/S ratio is probably high because investors think this strong revenue growth will be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, GameSquare Holdings would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 94% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 24% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that GameSquare Holdings' P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From GameSquare Holdings' P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

The fact that GameSquare Holdings currently trades on a higher P/S relative to the industry is an oddity, since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. When we observe slower-than-industry revenue growth alongside a high P/S ratio, we assume there to be a significant risk of the share price decreasing, which would result in a lower P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for GameSquare Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

