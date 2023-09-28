GameStop’s Billionaire Backer Replaces Ousted CEO at the Helm
(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. has appointed billionaire Ryan Cohen its new chief executive officer, filling a leadership void at the video games retail chain.
Its shares rose about 5% in pre-market trading. Cohen, already chairman, takes up the post immediately and will work without compensation. In June, GameStop ousted then-CEO Matt Furlong and elevated Cohen to chairman. Cohen, founder of online pet food retailer Chewy, acquired a stake in the company in 2020 and has overseen a number of executive shakeups.
