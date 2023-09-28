GameStop’s Billionaire Backer Replaces Ousted CEO at the Helm

SmartAsset

My wife and I are elderly. I have an individual retirement account (IRA) worth about $100,000, and we have a trust set up through our children to protect our assets. If one or both of us have to go into … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Can a Nursing Home ‘Take Our IRA?' My Wife and I Are Elderly. We Have a $100K IRA and a Trust to Protect Our Assets. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.