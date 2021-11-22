GameStop's Black Friday deals include all-time low prices on some Switch games

GameStop's Black Friday sale is underway, and it includes some killer deals on Nintendo Switch games. Several have dropped from $60 to $27, which is the lowest price we've seen for them to date. The most notable title here is probably The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , which is widely considered one of the best games ever. If you haven't yet checked out the open-world adventure, now's a great time to do so ahead of the sequel's arrival in 2022 .

Several other Switch games have dropped to an all-time low of $27 at GameStop: Astral Chain , Xenoblade Chronicles , Paper Mario and Kirby Star Allies . As spotted by Nintendo Life, Fire Emblem: Three Houses , New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Splatoon 2 are also available at that price, which matches their respective previous lows.

The physical and digital editions of each game are on sale. If you're buying one as a gift, a physical copy might be the nicer option, but it's worth noting that GameStop's free shipping doesn't kick in until you spend at least $35. So, you might want to treat yourself too.

You can also find deals on PlayStation and Xbox games and services . Among them are a third off a year of PlayStation Plus and savings on games including Deathloop, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6 and FIFA 22.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.