U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.25
    -71.00 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,141.00
    -442.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,541.75
    -298.00 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.40
    -42.40 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.63
    +8.95 (+7.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.70
    +28.10 (+1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.35 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0048 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9200
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,743.80
    -1,757.67 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.57
    -79.12 (-8.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,166.23
    -819.24 (-3.15%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

GameStop chair Cohen takes stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, pushes strategic alternatives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read
An exterior view shows a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Novi, Michigan
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BBBY

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

(Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen said on Sunday that he now owns nearly 10% of Bed Bath & Beyond and wants the housewares retailer to explore strategic alternatives that include a full sale of the company.

Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy and is chairman of the board of videogame retailer GameStop Corp, criticized Bed Bath & Beyond, which is worth roughly $1.6 billion, for an "overly ambitious" strategy, overpaying its top executives and failing to reverse market share losses.

"We believe Bed Bath needs to narrow its focus to fortify operations and maintain the right inventory mix to meet demand, while simultaneously exploring strategic alternatives that include separating buybuy Baby, Inc and a full sale of the Company," Cohen wrote to the company's board of directors.

Cohen said in the letter, reviewed by Reuters, that he owns 9.8% of the Union, New Jersey-headquartered company through his investment company RC Ventures LLC. The company's shares have dropped 43.55% in the last 12 months.

Bed Bath & Beyond and Cohen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the stake.

Cohen is pushing for changes after three activists and the company reached a settlement in 2019 where four new directors were added to the board. The group criticized the retailer for failing to adapt to shoppers' growing preferences to buy online.

Soon after the settlement, the company hired Mark Tritton as CEO but Cohen said Tritton has failed to navigate supply chain volatility and presided over a 14% drop in core sales from a year ago in the most recent quarter.

Still Tritton was paid approximately $27 million over the past two fiscal years, Cohen said, noting it was far more than what CEOs earned at far bigger retailers including Macy's, Kohl's, and Dollar Tree.

The company's named executive officers were collectively awarded $36 million in compensation in the last fiscal year.

Cohen said he is focused on the long-term and won't criticize management for laying the foundation for future value creation, underscoring his own style at GameStop where he has given few details about how he plans to resuscitate the company.

At Bed Bath & Beyond, Cohen wants the company to streamline what he calls a "scattershot strategy" and consider separating the buybuy Baby chain or selling the whole company, which he says might better off owned by a private equity company.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Baylis with additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Lincoln Feast and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar Strength Builds as Ukraine War Deepens

    The ICE U.S. Dollar index hits its highest level since May 2020 as investors dash to safer assets.

  • Euro slides as war in Ukraine stokes inflationary shock

    The euro tumbled to a fresh 22-month low on the dollar and hit multi-year troughs on the yen, Swiss franc and sterling as war in Ukraine drove up commodity prices and stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that would hurt Europe most of all. It fell below one Swiss franc, hitting 0.9982, for the first time since the Swiss quit their euro peg in 2015. European gas prices already hit a record on Friday.

  • Russell Wilson Says He Spends $1 Million a Year to Keep His Body in Peak Condition

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to play in the NFL until his mid-40s like Tom Brady and pays a lot of money to ensure he stays in peak condition.

  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.10

    Domino's Pizza, Inc.'s ( NYSE:DPZ ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.10 on 30th of March. Although the dividend is...

  • Putin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy held new talks with U.S. President Joe Biden after a deal to allow safe passage for civilians in two besieged southeastern cities appeared to collapse, with the government in Kyiv accusing Russian forces of violating the agreement.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: House Explores Russian Oil Ban; Crude Nears $140Putin Warns U

  • Palladium Hits Record on Concerns Over Russian Supply Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Palladium hit an all-time high on mounting concerns that exports from top producer Russia could be disrupted as a result of sanctions against the country after it invaded Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: House Explores Russian Oil Ban; Crude Nears $140Putin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Putin

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stocks, Futures Sink as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Monday, while havens including sovereign bonds rose, amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: House Explores Russian Oil Ban; Crude Nears $140Putin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • U.S. stock futures sink Sunday as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Stock Market’s ‘Denial Trade’ on Russian Invasion Is Buckling

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity markets have come round to the idea that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have long-term consequences for the global economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Putin's NightmareEuropean stocks slumped at the e

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Here's Why We're Watching Atreca's (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cash Burn Situation

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Bullish Labrador Gold Corp. (CVE:LAB) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$11m worth of stock over last year

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Labrador Gold Corp...

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.