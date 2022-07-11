GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live
Video-game retailer GameStop's NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace is live after being in the works since last year.
The platform allows "gamers, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs," the company said in a statement on Monday. GameStop intended to launch the marketplace before the end of July.
In May, GameStop unveiled its digital asset wallet for storing, sending and receiving cryptocurrencies and NFTs ahead of the marketplace launch.
In February, the company announced a partnership with layer 2 blockchain Immutable X under which Immutable X established up to an $100 million fund in its IMX tokens for grants to creators of NFT content and technology. The deal also called for Immutable X to provide GameStop with up to $150 million in IMX tokens upon the achievement of certain milestones.