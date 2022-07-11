U.S. markets closed

GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read

Video-game retailer GameStop's NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace is live after being in the works since last year.

  • The platform allows "gamers, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade NFTs," the company said in a statement on Monday. GameStop intended to launch the marketplace before the end of July.

  • In May, GameStop unveiled its digital asset wallet for storing, sending and receiving cryptocurrencies and NFTs ahead of the marketplace launch.

  • In February, the company announced a partnership with layer 2 blockchain Immutable X under which Immutable X established up to an $100 million fund in its IMX tokens for grants to creators of NFT content and technology. The deal also called for Immutable X to provide GameStop with up to $150 million in IMX tokens upon the achievement of certain milestones.

