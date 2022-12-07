U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.47
    +2.45 (+3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    -18.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7090
    +1.1590 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,154.58
    +26.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.43
    +5.76 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

GameStop Reports Revenue Decline Amid Broader Gaming Slump

Cecilia D'Anastasio
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. posted the biggest quarterly drop in revenue in two years, showing the struggling video game retailer’s efforts to boost digital purchases haven’t compensated for a decline in physical sales.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net sales fell 8.5% to $1.19 billion in the three months ended Oct. 29, lower than two analysts’ projections for $1.39 billion. The adjusted loss per share was 31 cents, worse than estimates for a 29 cent loss. Very few analysts cover the company, which is valued at $7 billion and whose stock is notoriously volatile.

Ryan Cohen, who joined the board and became chairman last year, has been trying to revive growth at Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop, which has slowed as gamers shift from buying game discs to digital downloads. Making matters worse, GameStop’s retail business was quashed during Covid lockdowns and results have been further hampered by supply constraints on consoles. And the broader gaming industry is in decline, with overall spending down 5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to industry researcher NPD Group.

Software sales declined 19% in the quarter to $352.1 million, while hardware and accessories sales fell 6.4% to $627 million. Collectibles were a bright spot, gaining 7.9% to $207.3 million.

Axios reported earlier this week that GameStop had started another round of job cuts, with an emphasis on the team building the company’s blockchain wallet. In July, GameStop also announced it was trimming an unspecified number of workers and ousted former Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero. GameStop made no mention of job cuts in its earnings statement.

Cohen has been pushing GameStop into digital assets, but the strategy has proven to be a challenge. In September, the company announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX US as part of its effort to shift into nonfungible tokens. The plan was to collaborate on new e-commerce and online marketing initiatives, and to carry FTX gift cards in select stores. But in November, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after imploding with $9 billion of liabilities, sending the crypto market into a tailspin.

GameStop doesn’t hold “a material balance of any token,” Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong said in a call with analysts. “We have not and will not risk meaningful stockholder capital in the space,” Furlong added. He said he believes that there is still a future for the digital assets.

During the pandemic, GameStop became emblematic of the so-called meme-stock craze whereby retail traders bid up the price of certain companies, prompted by chatter on Reddit and other social media outlets, rather than business fundamentals. The shares, which are down 40% this year, fluctuated after the report and were up about 1% in extended trading Wednesday.

(Updates with comments from CEO in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the bear market, creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.

  • Target's (NYSE:TGT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • US Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks advanced with investors gearing up for Tuesday’s reading on consumer prices. US Treasuries ended Monday lower, erasing earlier gains.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks S

  • Investors Are Losing Faith in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation

    Investors who bought the dip in Cathie Wood ‘s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund have been punished this year. Shares of the fund, a pandemic-era favorite largely made up of unprofitable, growth-oriented technology companies, are down 63% this year. Investors have bailed out of growth stocks and other speculative assets en masse this year.