U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,973.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.50
    -0.75 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.46
    +0.98 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.10
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3852
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4070
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,424.73
    +1,847.55 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.07
    +54.74 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Interim Financial Results 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Excellent financial performance and operational execution

Revenue ahead 17%, adjusted EBITDA up 16%, leverage reduced

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE: GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') announces its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Financial summary

Six monthsended

30 June 2021

(£m)

Six months ended

30 June 2020

(£m)

Reported

change

(%)

Revenue

398.8

340.0

17

Adjusted EBITDA[1]

110.3

95.0

16

Net income (as reported under IFRS)

14.0

23.3

(40)

Adjusted net income1

81.6

68.1

20

Diluted net income per share[2]

12.7p

21.4p

(41)

Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2

74.2p

62.6p

19

Financial highlights

  • Excellent financial performance across the Group

    • Revenue grew by 17% with good momentum in the UK and Asia

    • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 16% year-on-year, driven by strong revenue growth

    • Adjusted net income1 increased 20% year-on-year

  • Cash conversion of 94% from adjusted EBITDA1; adjusted net leverage ratio[3] reduced to 1.17x

    • Operating cash flow of £103.5 million

  • Cash balances at 30 June 2021 increased to £253.7m and post period-end, the Group paid down £100.0 million towards its outstanding term loan debt

Operational highlights

  • The Group continues to execute successfully across key LTM performance indicators4:

    • Average Active Players per Month[4] grew 16%, from 640,436 to 744,807

    • On a monthly average basis, Real Money Revenue per Month4 increased 23%, from £50.9 million to £62.8 million

    • As a result, Monthly Real Money Revenue per Average Active Player4 increased 5%, from £80 to £84

  • In the UK, revenues increased 20% in H1 2021 with Virgin Games, Monopoly Casino and Rainbow Riches Casino driving strong performance

  • Asia continues to deliver significant double-digit growth with revenues increasing by 30% year-on-year on a constant currency basis[5]

  • In Europe, revenues declined by 29% reflecting a more challenging regulatory environment in Germany, Scandinavia and, to a degree, in Spain

  • Revenues in ROW fell marginally by 1% year-on-year, with growth in North America offset by a contraction in other smaller markets

COVID-19 and responsible gambling

  • With the pandemic still present in all our operating markets, we remain fully committed to ensuring the health and safety of both our players and employees throughout our global communities. This will remain a top priority whilst the virus is still in existence across our markets worldwide

  • We have continued to see 100% continuity in our global business operations, and this is a testament to the commitment and diligence of our teams across the globe. We remain committed to creating a working environment which allows for increased flexibility for all employees in the future

  • We continue to take proactive steps to enhance our responsible gambling approach through ongoing investment in new capabilities and resources. This is strengthening our position as a best-in-class operator in protecting our recreational players

  • We remain fully supportive of the UK Government's review of the 2005 Gambling Act and reiterate the need for a rigorous evidence-based approach to potential policy change to ensure the complete protection of vulnerable customers whilst also allowing the majority to continue to enjoy their play in a responsible way

Capital allocation, dividend and completion of combination of Gamesys and Bally's Corporation

  • The Group has further strengthened its robust balance sheet in the first half of 2021, as exceptional cash generation supports ongoing deleveraging and the paydown of debt on 30 July 2021

  • In the scheme document relating to the combination of Gamesys and Bally's Corporation, the Board reserved the right to declare an interim dividend of up to 15.0p. The Board has approved and declared an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 15.0p per ordinary share in the Group ('Ordinary Shares'). The interim dividend will be paid on 15 October 2021 to shareholders on the register on 10 September 2021 and the Ordinary Shares will become ex-dividend on 9 September 2021, subject to the scheme of arrangement not becoming effective before that date

  • The combination of Gamesys and Bally's Corporation is expected to become effective in Q4 of the current financial year

Lee Fenton, CEO, Gamesys Group plc, commented:

'The Group has delivered another set of excellent results for the first half of 2021 with revenue growth of 17% and adjusted EBITDA1 increasing by 16% during the period. This performance reflected significant double-digit revenue growth in our key markets of the UK and Asia and our continuing strong cash flow has seen leverage reduce further. We are fully focused on operational execution, product innovation and the enhancement of safer gambling initiatives across all of our markets and we remain fully confident in the Group's ability to deliver long-term sustainable growth.'

Conference call

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors today at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers, using the password 'Gamesys', approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free

0808 109 0700

Canada toll free

1 866 378 3566

USA toll free

1 866 966 5335

Standard international access

+44 (0) 33 0551 0200

A replay facility will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by dialling one of the numbers below and quoting conference 5896372#

Standard international access

+44 (0) 20 8196 1480

USA toll free

1 866 583 1035

A transcript will also be made available on Gamesys Group plc's website at www.gamesysgroup.com/investors

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc

jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Jason Holden

+44 (0) 207 478 8150

Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7812 142118

Finsbury

gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com

James Leviton, Robert Allen

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1251I_1-2021-8-10.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659040/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Interim-Financial-Results-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • China Tech Stocks Rise as Kuaishou Leads Rally After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese internet stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday after some brokers started to turn optimistic on the sector and said investors were making an attempt to find a bottom in prices after the recent selloff.Kuaishou Technology rallied as much as 9.5% to lead gains in the Hang Seng Tech Index and halt a five-day slide. The short-video app’s stock plunged by a record last week after an influential state-backed newspaper urged tighter regulation of internet video content, and as s

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]

  • Why Nokia Rallied More Than 14% in July

    The wireless networking solutions company is slowly but surely working its way back to its once-iconic form.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]