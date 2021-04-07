U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Opening Position Disclosure Forms

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF):

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

GAMESYS GROUP PLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

GAMESYS GROUP PLC

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

6 APRIL 2021

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

YES, BALLY'S CORPORATION

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys")

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

-

Nil

-

TOTAL:

Nil

-

Nil

-

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

None

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

3(a) Interests of directors of Gamesys (and their close relatives and related trusts) in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in Gamesys ("Gamesys Shares")

Name

Number of ordinary shares

Percentage of total issued share capital (%)*

Neil Goulden

125,000

0.114

Lee Fenton

729,026

0.666

Robeson Reeves

779,250**

0.712

Keith Laslop

1,078,682***

0.985

Tina Southall

94,170****

0.086

Colin Sturgeon

5,000

0.005

Nigel Brewster

4,991

0.005

Jim Ryan

10,000

0.009

Total:

2,826,119

2.581

* Based on 109,498,630 Gamesys Shares in issue as at 6 April 2021.

** Includes 200 Gamesys Shares held by Lisa Harvey and 1,650 Gamesys Shares held by Dr. Francis William Hugh Reeves, each being close relatives of Robeson Reeves.

*** Includes 1,069,511 Gamesys Shares held by a company that is ultimately controlled by the Laslop Family Settlement, a related trust of Keith Laslop.

**** Includes 408 Gamesys Shares held under the Share Incentive Plan ("SIP").

3(b) Interests of directors of Gamesys inGamesys share options/awards in respect of Gamesys Shares

Director

Description of option/award

Number

Date of grant

Exercise price

Vesting date

Lapse date

Lee Fenton

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") 3

85,149

30 September 2019

Nil

9 March 2022

30 September 2029

LTIP 4

98,842

25 March 2020

Nil

8 March 2023

25 March 2030

Robeson Reeves

LTIP 3

59,604

30 September 2019

Nil

9 March 2022

30 September 2029

LTIP 4

69,189

25 March 2020

Nil

8 March 2023

25 March 2030

Keith Laslop

LTIP 2

55,551

28 March 2018

Nil

26 March 2021

28 March 2028

LTIP 3

74,591

30 September 2019

Nil

9 March 2022

30 September 2029

LTIP 4

95,988

25 March 2020

Nil

8 March 2023

25 March 2030

Tina Southall

LTIP 3

25,204

30 September 2019

Nil

9 March 2022

30 September 2029

LTIP 4

36,165

25 March 2020

Nil

8 March 2023

25 March 2030

3(c) Interests in Gamesys Shares held by other concert parties of Gamesys

Concert Party

Number of ordinary shares

Percentage of total issued share capital (%)*

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited

336,561

0.307

* Based on 109,498,630 Gamesys Shares in issue as at 6 April 2021.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

No

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

No

Date of disclosure:

7 April 2021

Contact name:

Dan Talisman

Telephone number:

+44 (0)7795 418 827

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639282/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Opening-Position-Disclosure-Forms

