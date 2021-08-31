U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.75
    +15.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,453.00
    +101.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,674.25
    +76.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.50
    +9.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.60
    +8.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,072.80
    -865.37 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.47
    -15.39 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Gamesys Group PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Gamesys confirms that as at the close of business on 27 August 2021, it had in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 109,727,736 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Gamesys Shares") (excluding Gamesys Shares held in treasury). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Gamesys Shares is GB00BZ14BX56 and Gamesys' LEI number is 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17. Gamesys also confirms that as at the close of business on 27 August 2021, it had in issue one warrant to subscribe for 300,000 Gamesys Shares.

Enquiries:

Gamesys

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7478 8150

Macquarie Capital (Financial Adviser to Gamesys)

Sung Chun

Magnus Scaddan

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3037 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662148/Gamesys-Group-PLC--Rule-29-Announcement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.