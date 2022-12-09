Gamification Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker

Major players in the gamification market are MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Microsoft Corporation, AON PLC, Axonify Inc, IActionable Inc, Bunchball Inc, Ambition, G-Cube, Verint, Hoopla, Centrical, Mambo Solutions, Influitive, Khoros, Scrimmage, and Badgeville.

The global gamification market is expected to grow from $ 11.76 billion in 2021 to $ 14.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The gamification market is expected to reach $ 36.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.9%.



The gamification market consists of sales of gamification products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help to engage users by applying game mechanics, elements, and principles to non-game contexts in a better way.Gamification uses a sequence of functions and methods to solve problems by utilizing or applying game element characteristics.



The primary aim of using gamification is to improve and enhance the learning experience by incorporating a competitive element into it.



The main types of gamification market platforms are open platforms and closed or enterprise platforms.An open platform refers to a system that co-evolves with the environment and has a high level of uncertainty.



The on-platform system used in the learning or education industry provides players or users with the autonomy to make discoveries on their own.It is used by small and medium enterprises and large enterprises and is deployed in various modes, such as on-premise and on-cloud.



The several types of end-user verticals include retail, banking, government, healthcare, education and research, IT, telecom, and others.



North America was the largest region in the gamification market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the gamification market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing penetration of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the gamification market going forward.Smartphones refer to a type of cellular telephone that can also perform computing functions.



These smartphones enable the user to access gamifying mobile apps anytime, anywhere, allowing them to compete with others and achieve their learning and winning objectives.For instance, according to the GSM Association, a UK-based mobile network association, in 2019, there were 67% of smartphone connections in Asia Pacific, and they are expected to reach 84% by 2025.



Therefore, the increase in smartphone penetration is driving the growth of the gamification market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the gamification market.Major companies operating in the gamification sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Soffos, a UK-based technology company, launched TestMe, an AI-powered quiz-based training tool for corporate training managers and student exam preparation.It generates quiz-style open-ended tests that are uploaded onto the platform for users from any resource, where the users can speak or type answers in natural language.



This gamification element will help to keep the user engaged in exploring trending topics and sharing their progress with others throughout the study journey.



In March 2020, Genesys, a US-based software company, acquired nGUVU for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Genesys aimed to add AI and machine learning-based gamification to its workforce engagement management suite. nGUVU is a Canada-based cloud-based provider of gamified solutions.



The countries covered in the gamification market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The gamification market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gamification market statistics, including gamification industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gamification market share, detailed gamification market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gamification industry. This gamification market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

