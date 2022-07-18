Gamification Market to Register USD 27.77 Billion growth, Segmentations by application, end-user, objective, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gamification Market size is expected to grow by USD 27.77 billion at a CAGR of 29.15% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the Gamification Market growth is the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning. The gamification market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon Plc, Ascent Cloud LLC, Axonify Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Classcraft Studios Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Gamification Ltd., ImmersionOne Inc., Influitive Corp., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Paradigm Learning Inc., PUG Interactive Inc., Raydiant Inc., and SAP SE among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gamification Market by End-user, Objective, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Market Analysis Report by Application, End-user, Geography, and the Segment Forecasts". Fetch a Sample Report!

Key Market Driver

One of the main factors boosting the growth of the gamification industry is the rising acceptance of gamification in e-learning. Another industry trend promoting gamification is the rise in mergers and acquisitions. The market's vendors are acquiring rival companies to increase their geographic reach, diversify their product offerings, and take market share. However, Lack of awareness and inconsistency is one of the factors hindering the gamification market growth. Click here for a sample now!

Gamification Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 42% of market growth. The main gamification markets in North America are the US and Canada. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Over the course of the projection period, the organized retail sector's expanding penetration will support the expansion of the gamification market in North America. Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies, Request Sample Report.

Gamification Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gamification market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Gamification Market Size

Gamification Market Trends

Gamification Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports:

Geospatial Data Analytics Market- The geospatial analytics market share is expected to increase to USD 80.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.43%. Download the sample report now!

Animation and Gaming Market- The animation and gaming market share is expected to increase to USD 103.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.76%. Download the sample report now!

Gamification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 27.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon Plc, Ascent Cloud LLC, Axonify Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Classcraft Studios Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Gamification Ltd., ImmersionOne Inc., Influitive Corp., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Microsoft Corp., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., MRCC Group, Paradigm Learning Inc., PUG Interactive Inc., Raydiant Inc., and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer-driven application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Enterprise-driven application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Objective

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Objective

7.3 User engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Brand loyalty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Motivation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Market opportunity by Objective

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Allen Interactions Inc.

12.4 Ambition

12.5 Aon Plc

12.6 BI WORLDWIDE

12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

12.8 Learning Technologies Group Plc

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

12.10 MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

12.11 Raydiant Inc.

12.12 SAP SE

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamification-market-to-register-usd-27-77-billion-growth-segmentations-by-application-end-user-objective-and-geography---technavio-301586954.html

SOURCE Technavio