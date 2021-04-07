U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,073.44
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,377.38
    -52.86 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,689.58
    -8.80 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.23
    -28.93 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.40
    -0.93 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    -0.0190 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6820
    -0.0840 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,448.45
    -1,558.45 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.02
    -46.76 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Gaming Arts Announces Key Executive Promotions

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately held, end-to-end gaming equipment and technology supplier today announced two major promotions within its executive team.

Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)
Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

First, Mike Dreitzer, currently serving as President of Gaming Arts, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Secondly, Matt Heyerdahl, Chief Accounting Officer & Director of Finance, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

David Colvin, founder of Gaming Arts, will continue to serve as its Chairman along with Eric Colvin who will maintain his role as CTO.

Gaming Arts' Founder and Chairman David Colvin commented, "Over the last several years, under the leadership of Mike Dreitzer, Gaming Arts has made tremendous strides in advancing its core product lines of Bingo and Keno, while simultaneously experiencing one of the fastest rollouts ever for a new slot machine market entrant, with more than 600 individual placements in less than two years. This all occurred despite the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Also, during this period, Gaming Arts' list of licensed jurisdictions has continued to grow. The company now has upwards of 130 current gaming licenses. In addition, many more state, tribal and Canadian provincial licenses are in process, promising a continual expansion of market access for Gaming Arts. Notably, the Company will also soon be entering both the Historical Horse Racing (HHR) and interactive gaming spaces, extending its market reach still further. Mike Dreitzer, along with the entire Gaming Arts team, played a big role in this progress.

Colvin continued, "Matt Heyerdahl started right as pandemic closures began last year. He has proven himself to be very effective under high-pressure circumstances and was key to our ability to weather the COVID-19 storm. He has the capabilities, leadership qualities and correct approach for the role of CFO as we move to our next phase."

"Both Mike and Matt have distinguished themselves as true industry leaders by propelling Gaming Arts so rapidly and professionally. The company is now well positioned for great success, and I look forward to continuing to work with Mike and Matt and the team closely in the days ahead as they assume these new roles," Colvin concluded.

While receiving his promotion, Mike Dreitzer said, "I am thankful for the trust that David Colvin and his family have placed in me to lead Gaming Arts as its next CEO. With lots of hard work and team work by our incredible group, it's clear that there are great things ahead for Gaming Arts. I can't wait to see where we can go from here."

Matt Heyerdahl commented, "I am humbled and delighted by this promotion to CFO. We've made great strides since the onset of the pandemic, yet there are many more challenges ahead. I look forward to working with Mike and David and the team to continue to progress Gaming Arts as a key player in the gaming suppler space."

David Colvin, Chairman, will continue to lead Gaming Arts' intellectual property initiatives and remain very closely involved in finance and marketing efforts. Additionally, David will continue his leading role in the Company's R&D efforts along with Moises Navarrete, VP of Technology and Keith Kruczynski, VP of Game Development and Design. In this capacity, Colvin, along with Navarrete, led the development of the amazing new line of VertXGrand gaming cabinets along with many other cutting-edge R&D projects.

The promotions are effective immediately.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 130 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Gaming Arts CFO Matthew Heyerdahl
Gaming Arts CFO Matthew Heyerdahl
Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)
Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-announces-key-executive-promotions-301264253.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Trades Flat Amid Possible New COVID-19 Vaccine Deal with Israel

    Pfizer shares traded most unchanged Monday after the biopharmaceutical giant said it was in fresh negotiations with Israel to supply additional COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Topps, Going Public at $1.3B Valuation, Charts NFT Future

    The legacy trading card company's new investor, Jason Mudrick, said he’s betting on the buzzy market for NFTs.

  • LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

    LG Electronics' move to exit its loss-making mobile business is expected to create more opportunities for Samsung than its other rivals in the lucrative North American smartphone market, analysts said. LG's U.S. market share currently stands at about 10%, research firms Gartner and Counterpoint estimated, adding it was stronger in markets where it partnered with telecom companies to include its devices as part of a mobile plan. "Apple tends to cater to the higher end of the (U.S.) market; so it might grab a small portion of LG's sales," Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said.

  • S&P 500 resumes record run on economic rebound hopes

    The S&P 500 hit a record high for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as economy-linked and tech stocks gained ground on confidence that the U.S. economy is on its path to a roaring rebound. Among major S&P sectors, energy, consumer discretionary and consumer staples outperformed. The S&P 500 and the Dow reached record levels with the CBOE volatility index retreating to pre-pandemic lows, driven by fiscal stimulus packages and swift COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States that led to blowout employment as well as service sector reports for March.

  • Euro zone business activity returns to growth in March - PMI

    Euro zone business activity returned to growth last month, underpinned by a record expansion in the manufacturing sector, according to a survey on Wednesday that showed the service industry was coping with new lockdowns better than expected. As Europe battles a third wave of coronavirus infections, governments have re-imposed restrictions on citizens and forced swathes of the dominant services industry to remain closed. But IHS Markit's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in March from February's 45.7, much higher than a flash estimate of 48.8 and only just shy of the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Treasury Bears Eye Tax Talks as Trigger for Yields to Rise Again

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s retreat in Treasury yields is temporary and tax negotiations among U.S. lawmakers may provide the next trigger for rates to run higher.That’s the view of Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, who sees 10-year yields headed for 2% by year end, though “not in a straight line.”While the Biden administration’s spending plans are expected to boost economic growth and bond yields, its tax agenda presents a significant counterweight. That makes the tension brewing among Democrats on taxes a must-watch area for traders, according to Misra.Read More: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Unity Among Democrats“All eyes are on the fiscal negotiations,” she said. “The proposal has huge tax increases but if they get watered down, rates will rise.”The recent 10-basis-point pullback in 10-year yields -- following a startling surge of more than 80 basis points in the first quarter -- is “more a reality check” on the speed of change than any fundamental shift, said Misra.She’s not alone in awaiting fresh catalysts to drive yields higher, judging by the ramp-up in short positions on the largest exchange-traded fund for long-dated Treasuries.If economic data show the economy outstripping official estimates, “markets will likely begin to price in a tapering of bond purchases starting in early 2022 and a first increase in the federal funds rate in early 2023 or even late 2022,” David Kelly, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note. “This could easily push 10-year Treasury yields above 2% in the months ahead.”Over the past week though, traders have also been taking in other issues, like patchy vaccine rollouts and Europe’s slower recovery, said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.“Markets are pausing and taking stock of the economic growth cues,” he said.The 10-year Treasury yield was lower by about 1.6 basis points near 1.64% at 11:25 a.m. in New York on Wednesday, down from its 2021 peak of 1.77% set on March 30.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • Rupee Tumbles on Worries RBI’s Bond Plan May Add to Money Glut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled by the most in almost two years, with some analysts saying the central bank’s formal plan to buy bonds will add to a liquidity glut.The rupee dropped 1.6%, the biggest fall since August 2019, to close at 74.5650 per dollar. The central bank said Wednesday it will buy one trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, in addition to its existing liquidity operations.“A defined primary liquidity infusion via the bond program is de-facto a secondary QE of RBI,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This will imply massive narrow money growth and primary liquidity which is clearly going to put depreciation pressure on INR.”The unwinding of carry trades by offshore traders and dividend payout by a corporate also hurt the rupee, according to two Mumbai-based traders who didn’t want to be identified as they aren’t authorized to comment publicly. The central bank wasn’t also seen stepping in to prevent the fall, they said.The loss on Wednesday has turned the rupee into Asia’s worst performer for the month. A surge in virus infections is also rekindling concerns the authorities may bring back stricter and wider lockdowns. India’s richest state Maharashtra, that houses the financial hub Mumbai, has ordered company employees to work from home and has also shut shopping malls.“Markets are nervous due to the worsening Covid situation in India, and talks of lockdowns potentially becoming nationwide, and more prolonged rather than what is just announced in Maharashtra, said Unnati Parekh, head of currency derivatives at Kanji Pitamber & Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • The futility of taxing big business

    The corporate tax code is a perennial mess that Democrats are unlikely to fix, even if they raise rates.

  • These stocks seem expensive now, but in two years you may wish you’d bought them at these prices

    Amazon and Netflix are perfect examples of companies that have rewarded shareholders who have stuck by them.

  • Too many making new stimulus mistakes on their 2020 tax returns

    The IRS is mailing letters to some taxpayers who claimed the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and may be getting less stimulus than expected. Here's why.

  • Barron’s Stock Screen: The 5 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Fastest-Growing Payouts

    The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are often held up as exemplars of dividend consistency. Barron’s, however, wanted to zero in on the Aristocrats with the fastest-growing dividends over that time. With the help of FactSet data, we landed on these five companies: (AOS) (AOS), (ABBV) (ABBV), (LOW) (LOW), (ITW) (ITW), and (SPGI) (SPGI).

  • Nokia’s Battle With Lenovo Is Over. What You Need to Know.

    Telecom group (NOKIA) is headed for a payday after it settled a patent dispute with computer titan (0992) ending a global legal battle spanning two years and four continents. Shares in Nokia traded 1.5% higher in the U.S. premarket on Wednesday while its Finnish-listed shares rose 0.5%. Lenovo stock fell more than 4% in Hong Kong.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.