Gaming blockchain Oasys partners Japan telco KDDI’s αU Wallet, αU Market in Web3 push
Oasys, a blockchain-based game development platform, will team up with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace αU market and cryptocurrency wallet αU Wallet – a crypto wallet by KDDI, one of Japan’s top three telecom companies – for users to trade NFTs on the αU market.
Fast facts
This will enable users to buy and sell NFTs on Oasys in the αU market, manage the assets directly in the αU wallet, and transfer and deposit Oasys (OAS) tokens in the wallet.
The collaboration will also open up Oasys-native games and decentralized applications to KDDI’s large user base, potentially bringing a new influx of gamers to blockchain games on the network.
The announcement is part of Oasys’ wider Web3 initiative. It follows the launch of the “αU” (Alpha You) metaverse and Web3 service earlier in March, that allows any user to become a creator.
The Oasys token was trading near a three-week low of US$0.0465 at 10:00 p.m. on Monday in Hong Kong, down over 13% in the past month, according to CoinMarketCap data.
