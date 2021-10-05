U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,306.75
    +15.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,985.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,537.00
    +74.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.90
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.79
    +0.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.50
    -11.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    +1.15 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1490
    +0.2310 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,880.66
    +2,168.66 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.89
    +985.21 (+405.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.46
    +40.45 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Gaming CEOs Bullish on Future Industry Growth

·4 min read

Half of AGA-member CEOs Expect Positive Conditions to Continue to Improve in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Gaming Association's (AGA) newly launched Gaming CEO Outlook shows confidence in expanded industry growth, with almost half of AGA-member CEOs expecting improved business conditions into 2022. Participating CEO positivity is driven by anticipated increases in new hiring (71%), wage growth (63%), and capital investment (39%).

(PRNewsfoto/American Gaming Association)
(PRNewsfoto/American Gaming Association)

"AGA's inaugural Gaming CEO Outlook reflects the strength of our recovery and consumer demand for our world-class entertainment offerings," said Bill Miller, AGA president and CEO. "The promising outlook is built on our innovation, but like many industries, supply chain and worker shortages continue to slow our full recovery."

While the overall outlook is positive, challenges remain. More than two-thirds (71%) of CEO respondents cited supply chain issues as a factor limiting operations. Labor force shortages (63%), consumer health concerns (46%), and lagging meetings and events demand (38%) are also widely cited as impeding short-term growth.

The Gaming CEO Outlook, prepared for the AGA by Oxford Economics, provides a snapshot of the current and future economic health of the industry based on executive sentiment, employment, casino visitation plans, gaming revenue, and other key economic indicators. The results are informed by a survey of AGA member CEOs and executives representing equipment suppliers, casinos operators, and sportsbooks.

"We are a more resilient industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Aristocrat Technologies CEO and AGA Chairman Trevor Croker. "As the gaming industry looks to 2022 and beyond, our impressive recovery will continue to create jobs, support communities, and generate needed taxes."

The Gaming CEO Outlook includes two separate indices, the Current Conditions Index and the Future Conditions Index—both of which reflect strong business conditions.

Current Gaming Conditions
The Current Conditions Index of 115.1 reflects exceptionally strong growth in gaming revenue, employment, and employee wages and salaries over the past quarter. This represents one of the fastest periods of growth in the industry over the past 20 years. Notably, all CEO panel participants assessed the current gaming business climate as "good" (54%) or "satisfactory" (46%).

Looking Ahead: Expansion Continues
The Future Conditions Index, which provides a leading indicator of changes in industry conditions, also shows positive results at 102.7. Nearly half of gaming executives expect future business conditions to further improve from today's already strong climate, and just nine percent expect conditions to deteriorate over the next six months.

Among gaming operators, half plan to increase hotel and food and beverage amenities, while 43 percent plan to increase capital investments in gaming machines.

Gaming suppliers are also optimistic: over the next six months, 75 percent expect sales of gaming units for replacement use to increase and 63 percent expect sales of new units to improve.

The gaming industry's recovery, including a record-breaking second quarter, is well underway and current executive sentiment points to a robust end of the year and strong start to 2022.

Miller will deliver his annual State of the Industry update today at 11:45 ET/8:45 PT to kick off Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2021—the premier event for commercial and tribal gaming professionals.

"Our industry's return to Las Vegas for G2E is a milestone in our recovery," Miller said. "G2E 2021 is providing an essential platform for gaming leaders to highlight their latest products, conduct business, and drive our recovery forward."

About the Outlook
The Gaming Industry Outlook is prepared on the behalf of the American Gaming Association by Oxford Economics. It provides a timely measure of recent growth and future expectations. The Q3 2021 release is the first release of the index, with a planned bi-annual release schedule moving forward. As additional data become available, particularly for the Gaming Executive Panel, the Gaming Industry Outlook will be further refined.

The Q3 2021 survey was conducted between August 16 and September 14, 2021. A total of 24 executives responded, including executives at the major international and domestic gaming companies, tribal gaming operators, single unit casino operators, major gaming equipment suppliers, and major iGaming and/or sports betting operators.

About the AGA
The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers, and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-ceos-bullish-on-future-industry-growth-301392526.html

SOURCE American Gaming Association

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • China’s Developers Priced for Meltdown as Contagion Risk Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A missed bond payment by a Chinese developer reignited investor angst about the health of the nation’s property sector on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryChinese junk dollar bonds were poised for t

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • Rout in Technology Stocks Eases; Dollar Rebounds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors returned to technology stocks as they bet a selloff had gone too far, even as the broader market sentiment remained impaired on inflation and growth risks.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryContract

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that are worth holding forever. Keep reading to see why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made the list.

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind