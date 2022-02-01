U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,496.50
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,959.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,897.00
    -8.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.40
    -5.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +11.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.42 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.01
    -2.65 (-9.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7000
    -0.4240 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,284.52
    +1,042.90 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.60
    +45.42 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.53
    +58.16 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Gaming Chair Market to register a growth of USD 130.77 million at a CAGR of 5.49%|Health-related benefits is a key driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming chair market is estimated to grow by USD 130.77 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%.

Attractive Opportunities in Gaming Chair Market by Type, Price, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are significantly driving the gaming chair market.

Our research report on "Gaming Chair market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Gaming Chair market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.40%

  • Key market segments: Type (table, hybrid, and platform), Market landscape (mid-range, low-range, and high-range), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 50%

Gaming Chair Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 130.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.40

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Gaming Chair market trend

  • Ergonomic gaming chairs

The rise of ergonomic gaming chairs is one of the key factors driving the gaming chair market share growth. These ergonomic gaming chairs are specially designed to suit a more natural hand position and posture for providing comfort for long hours to the users and reduce muscle strain which may lead to health conditions like herniated lumbar discs. Hence, such features are expected to fuel the demand for gaming chairs among gamers and encourage the vendors to come up with more such chairs during the forecast period.

Gaming Chair market challenge

  • Adoption of mobile games

The rise in the adoption of mobile games is one of the key challenges for the global gaming chair market share growth. The demand for mobile gaming is rising due to an increase in the penetration of portable electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. Moreover, major gaming companies are moving towards app design because mobile gamers are increasingly becoming a significant part of the gaming industry. In addition, the mobile gaming apps provide flexibility for the users to access from anywhere and anytime and these games also do not require any gaming chairs for comfort. Thus, the increasing adoption of mobile gaming is estimated to be a threat to the global gaming chair market growth during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the gaming chair market.

Key market vendors insights

The gaming chair market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • AKRacing America Inc.

  • Arozzi North America

  • Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • DXRacer USA LLC.

  • GT Omega Racing Ltd.

  • Impakt SA

  • NOBLECHAIRS

  • Raidmax

  • Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

  • ThunderX3

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Type

The table segment will be significant in the gaming chair market share growth during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for high-end PCs for gaming among the users is driving the global table gaming chair market. Moreover, popular and engaging games like PUBG and Fortnite are significantly encouraging gamers for opting towards high-end PCs to experience enhanced gaming further rising demand for gaming chairs for long hours of comfort.

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 50% of the global gaming chair market share growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for gaming chairs in APAC.

The majority of the countries in the region are emerging countries in the gaming industry and are expected to boost the gaming chair market growth in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Powersports Market - The powersports market size has the potential to grow by USD 13.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Air Sports Equipment Market - The air sports equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 842.57 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-chair-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-130-77-million-at-a-cagr-of-5-49health-related-benefits-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301471533.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Chinese EV makers Nio and XPeng reported rise in January deliveries

    U.S.-listed, Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio and XPeng reported their January sales numbers. Nio said deliveries rose 34% to 9,652 vehicles, while XPeng said deliveries jumped 115% to 12,922. Nio shares have dropped 23% this year and XPeng shares have lost 30%.

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasd

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Space Stocks Blasted Off Today

    With the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock index up 2.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET, it looks like investors have decided that Monday will be a "risk-on" day for the stock market. It's no great surprise, then, that some of the riskiest stocks around -- space stocks -- are flying higher. Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was up 9.3%.

  • What do Amazon’s Website Visits Indicate Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

    Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on February 3. For an e-commerce firm like Amazon, total website visits are a strong measure of user engagement on Amazon's platform. The company's main website, amazon.com, focuses on buying and selling goods. As a result, more user engagement suggests increased demand for the company's products and services available on its website, implying higher revenues. Amazon also offers digital streaming con

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today

    Frost & Sullivan was impressed that ChargePoint has carved out the highest market share on that continent, out of the more than 18 charging companies it surveyed. ChargePoint said in a press release touting its award that Frost & Sullivan believed it "offers a robust portfolio of hardware, software, and support services catering to commercial, fleet, and residential EV customers." It has over 163,000 charging points that are operational; of these, 45,000 are in Europe, an important market for the company.

  • Penny Stocks to Watch for February 2022

    Penny stocks have a well-deserved reputation for low quality, high risk, and volatility, but with due diligence, you may find hidden treasures.

  • Silvergate Stock Soars on Deal to Buy Blockchain Assets From Facebook’s Diem

    Silvergate Capital shares surged in premarket trading Tuesday after announcing it was buying certain assets related to running a blockchain-based payment network from Diem Group, the Facebook-backed cryptocurrency project that is winding down. The assets acquired by Silvergate (ticker: SI), the company said in a statement, include development, deployment and operations infrastructure and tools for running the network. Under the agreement, Silvergate said it issued more than 1.22 million Class A common shares to Diem and paid $50 million in cash, for a total consideration of $182 million.

  • 3 assets that have the most to fear from the Fed: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.