Gaming Chair Market Size to Grow by USD 212.95 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gaming Chair Market share is set to increase by USD 212.95 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 5.52% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Chair Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Chair Market 2023-2027

Global Gaming Chair Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global gaming chair market as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including home fitness equipment, camping equipment, musical instruments, bicycles, toys, recreational vehicles, and other consumer-oriented games.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive
sample!

Global Gaming Chair Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Gaming Chair Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Gaming Chair Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Gaming Chair MarketSegmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Gaming Chair Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Gaming Chair Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

  • APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global gaming chair market compared to other regions. 38% of the market's growth will originate from this region. The demand for gaming chairs is increasing significantly. Vendors of gaming chairs prefer manufacturing chairs that are compatible with new gaming hardware. The growth of the market in the region is driven by a rise in the number of people that are interested in playing video games professionally. A rise in online gaming and the growing disposable incomes of people are expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Price Segment Overview

  • The Global Gaming Chair Market as per price segmentation is categorized into Mid-range, Low-range, and High-range.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The gaming chair market share growth by the mid-range segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mid-range priced products are the most popular. Mid-range priced gaming chairs are equipped with proper armrests that help in lowering shoulder and arm pain. In addition, owing to their slightly higher price, they are equipped with decent-quality audio systems and sizable subwoofers.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales
revenue - Get it now!

Global Gaming Chair Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are driving market growth.

  • Gaming for a long time can lead to the development of medical issues such as carpal tunnel syndrome. Such issues can be avoided by using a proper gaming chair.

  • A gaming chair with adjustable lumbar support and the right type of materials can help gamers prevent back injuries and wrist injuries.

  • Such factors will drive the growth of the global gaming chair market during the forecast period.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of the Market

  • The emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs is a trend in the market.

  • Ergonomic gaming chairs enable gamers to recline and rest their postural muscles.

  • Some chairs have seat-side control, swivel and tilt capabilities, and neck pillows.

  • Such features will increase the demand for gaming chairs among individual gamers.

  • Thus, the emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs will support the global gaming chair market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges Interrupting the Market Growth

  • The increasing adoption of mobile games is challenging the global gaming chair market growth.

  • The adoption of multimedia and smart devices has increased over the past few years.

  • The penetration of portable electronic devices such as tablets and smartphones has increased the demand for mobile games.

  • Users can play games on gaming apps. Most of these apps are free and do not require additional controllers.

  • Thus, the rise in the adoption of mobile gaming will hinder the market for gaming chairs during the forecast period.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)
considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gaming Chair Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming chair market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gaming chair market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gaming chair market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming chair market vendors

Related Reports

  • The online gambling market is projected to grow by USD 142.38 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by device (desktop and mobile), product (lottery, betting, and casino), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The board games market is projected to grow by USD 3.02 billion with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), product (tabletop, card and dice, and role-playing), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gaming Chair Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 212.95 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gaming chair market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Price Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Price

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Price

  • 6.3 Mid-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Low-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 High-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Price

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Table - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ace Casual Furniture

  • 12.4 Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc.

  • 12.5 AKRacing America Inc.

  • 12.6 Arozzi North America

  • 12.7 Caseking GmbH

  • 12.8 Clutch Chairz USA Ltd.

  • 12.9 Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • 12.10 DXRacer USA LLC.

  • 12.11 GT Omega Racing Ltd.

  • 12.12 Impakt SA

  • 12.13 NOBLECHAIRS

  • 12.14 Raidmax

  • 12.15 Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 ThunderX3

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gaming Chair Market 2023-2027
Global Gaming Chair Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-chair-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-212-95-million-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301681677.html

SOURCE Technavio

