U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,298.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,903.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,674.75
    -6.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.00
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -0.58 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3720
    +0.1000 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,016.57
    -921.73 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.21
    -20.55 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,861.76
    -10.02 (-0.03%)
     

The Gaming Company Proves to be Unstoppable with Back-to-back wins

·2 min read

The esports marketing agency recognised at the 2022 Golden Bull Award and MARKies Awards, further strengthening its position in the industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia-based esports marketing agency The Gaming Company (TGC) continues to deliver in the gaming industry and has rightfully been recognised for its efforts with several accolades at the recent 2022 Golden Bull Award and MARKETING-INTERACTIVE MARKies Awards. As one of the leading esports agencies in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region, TGC took home the Emerging SME Award and several Bronze awards, respectively.

The Gaming Company (TGC) at The Golden Bull Award 2022.
The Gaming Company (TGC) at The Golden Bull Award 2022.

The Golden Bull Award, organised by Business Media International, Southeast Asia's leading B2B publisher with the backing of renowned media both locally and internationally, recognises the best in class SMEs and have provided TGC the additional boost as expansion into new regions continue. The international nature of this award promotes cross-border recognition, stimulating growth and partnership.

"The Gaming Company has designed an ecosystem for brands to activate in the world of esports and gaming while building the various communities within the esports industry. A win-win model that uniquely brings brands and consumers together via relatability. With this, we build deeper, more meaningful connections between the next generation of customers and brands," shared Adrian Gaffor, CEO of The Gaming Company.

The Gaming Company: A force to be reckoned with

Keeping the momentum going after the big win at the Golden Bull Awards held on August 5th, the best emerging SME was also recognised with the Most Creative Esports Marketing, Best Account Manager and Best Strategist at the MARKies Awards held the following day on August 6th, with a bronze award for each category.

"We have designed strategies to meet objectives, spearhead the growth of the esports industry with a "community first" mentality, and enable brands to have first-hand access to the industry, utilising esports as a new marketing channel to the future generation of youth. These awards are a testament to our commitment while working towards being a leading brand in the industry with a notable track record," explained Adrian.

The MARKies on the other hand, organised by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, is designed to measure, reward and recognise Malaysia's top-performing marketing and advertising agencies at which TGC made their mark, with 2022 being the 13th annual edition.

TGC offers brands a wide range of in-house services, including brand planning, esports marketing and media strategy, esports event management, live broadcast and content production, and a full creative suite of services along with other relevant functions to serve the industry. Having worked with leading brands such as ONE Esports, Hewlett Packard, Gatsby, Mountain Dew, Kit Kat, Moonton, Tencent, Riot Games, and others, The Gaming Company is well equipped for challenges that lie ahead.

For more information, visit www.thegamingcompany.co.

About The Gaming Company

The Gaming Company is one of the leading marketing agencies in the esports industry across Southeast Asia. Since its inception in 2014, TGC has offered 360-degree solutions which include digital, creative, content, marketing and promotion, live production, event and talent management.

The Gaming Company (TGC) at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's MARKies Awards 2022
The Gaming Company (TGC) at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's MARKies Awards 2022

SOURCE The Gaming Company

Recommended Stories

  • Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Albemarle, Costco, On Semiconductor And Sonoco

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, retail giant Costco is approaching a new buy point in today's stock market action.

  • China Unveils ESG Reporting Guidelines to Catch Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- A new set of voluntary guidelines for Chinese companies to report environmental, social and governance metrics take effect Wednesday, offering a glimpse of what mandatory disclosures might eventually look like in the country.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Boost

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; memecoins lose steam, BNB edges higher

    Bitcoin and Ether fell along with most other tokens in the top 10 by market capitalization on Tuesday morning in Asia. Memecoins also lost ground after a recent run-up. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether, DOGE fall amid slowing activity in China, SHIB edges up Fast facts Bitcoin traded at US$24,136 at 8 a.m. in […]

  • Chipmakers’ Pandemic Boom Turns to Bust With Recession Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in an industry famous for its roller-coaster cycles, chipmakers are bracing for a particularly severe shift in coming months, when a record-setting sales surge is threatening to give way to the worst decline in a decade or more.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavir

  • Judge Knocks 3M Bankruptcy Strategy for Military Earplug Lawsuits

    A federal judge won’t prohibit 3M from asserting a defense against mass earplug injury claims in the chapter 11 case of its Aearo unit.

  • Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Here are August's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Covid risks, economic struggles and delisting fears remain concerns.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid job cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live host Seana Smith peeks at Warner Bros. Discovery stock following reported job cuts and the production companies' transition into its merger.

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Quiet quitting: Employees suffering pandemic burnout say they've just stopped working as hard

    Quiet quitting: More employees burned out by COVID-era workloads say they'll do what's required in their jobs but won't go above and beyond.

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • Apple gearing up for next phase of construction at NW Austin campus, filings indicate

    The company is not commenting on the expansion timeline but construction documents filed with the state of Texas indicate work could start in February on three more structures. These are welcome signs for those wondering about the status of major office projects in the region in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • Half of Gen Z see no point in saving until life goes back to 'normal' — here's what they're doing with their money instead

    Some Gen Zers are abandoning financial caution to invest in themselves and experiences instead.

  • McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

    McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

  • Top Miner BHP Hits Profit Record and Sees Stronger China Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsMuch of

  • The Fed signaled they’re leaning ‘towards fighting inflation’ than keeping jobs: Strategist

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski and Robert Cantwell, Upholdings Founder & Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook, forecast for retailers, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.