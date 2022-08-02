U.S. markets closed

Gaming Computer Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 50.02 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 15.66% from 2021 to 2026

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GAMING COMPUTER MARKET is segmented by Product (desktop and laptop) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in popularity of E-sports is notably driving the gaming computer market growth, although factors such as shift of casual gamers toward mobile phones and tablets may impede the market growth. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 for the market is estimated at 14.91%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gaming Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gaming Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For the Right Perspective, Competitive Insights, and our Benchmarks.

Gaming Computer Market: Rise in Popularity of E-sports to Drive Growth

  • E-sports is witnessing an ever-increasing number of viewers due to its growing popularity, as e-sports create an environment where the viewer can experience gameplay.

  • E-sports has increased the demand for gaming on specific peripherals, thus the popularity of e-sports is at an all-time high.

  • E-sport gamers earn high prize money. Therefore, an increasing number of gamers are aspiring to become professional gamers.

  • Since 2013, US e-sports players have been given the same visa as professional athletes while representing their country in tournaments abroad.

  • The increasing number of sponsors, tournaments, and talent acquisition agencies for e-sports will boost the demand for gaming computers during the forecast period.

Gaming Computer Market: Shift of Casual Gamers Toward Mobile Phones and Tablets to Challenge Growth

  • The rise in internet penetration has boosted the demand for smartphones instead of computers.

  • The advancements in cloud computing have a major role in the increased penetration of smartphones.

  • As smartphones have Wi-Fi accessibility, users can access the Internet in Wi-Fi-enabled zones, whereas computers can only access the Internet if they are connected to an Internet cable or fixed broadband connection that is available in one specific location.

  • Casual gamers always prefer smartphones over gaming computers due to the convenience and flexibility of the former, which may hinder the growth of the global gaming computer market during the forecast period.

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in North America had a negative impact on countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. However, with the initiation of COVID-19 vaccination drives and the reopening of manufacturing sites and retail stores in the region in 2021, the demand for gaming computers increased, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Therefore, the regional gaming computer market will witness growth during the forecast period.

Gaming Computer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Desktop - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Laptop - size and forecast 2021-2026

The gaming computer market share growth by the desktop segment will be significant during the forecast period. The availability of desktops with high-speed processors and large storage space has opened the possibilities for high-resolution gaming applications. For instance, in April 2022, Dell Technologies Inc. launched a high-performance desktop with up to 16-core, overclockable AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. Such launches will increase the adoption of desktops for gaming applications during the forecast period.

Gaming Computer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for gaming computers in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising popularity of e-sports leagues, due to the availability of channels such as Twitch and YouTube, will facilitate the gaming computer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions on Higher Priority

Some of the Major Gaming Computer Companies:

  • Acer Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • CyberPowerPC

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • GIGA BYTE Technology Co. Ltd.

  • HP Inc.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • Micro Star International Co. Ltd.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Razer Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The gaming computer market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching innovative products and M&A activities to compete in the market.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. READ SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Related Reports Include

Gaming Headset Market by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 1.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.52% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.  Furthermore, this report extensively covers gaming headset market segmentation by product (console gaming headsets and PC gaming headsets), technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Gaming Simulators Market by End-user, Component, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 7.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The gaming stimulators market report offers information on several market vendors, including 3D perception Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden BV, and more. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Gaming Computer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 50.02 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

14.91

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., CyberPowerPC, Dell Technologies Inc., GIGA BYTE Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Razer Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Laptop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acer Inc.

  • 10.4 Apple Inc.

  • 10.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • 10.6 CyberPowerPC

  • 10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 HP Inc.

  • 10.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 Micro Star International Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Razer Inc.

  • 10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-computer-market-value-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-50-02-billion-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-15-66-from-2021-to-2026--301596134.html

SOURCE Technavio

