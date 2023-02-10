Gaming hardware market in Europe 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the gaming hardware market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 3,577.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9,614.72 million. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Gaming Hardware Market 2023-2027

Gaming hardware market in Europe - Five Forces

The cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Gaming hardware market in Europe – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Gaming hardware market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Consoles, PC, and Accessories).

The market growth will be significant in the consoles segment during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the growing popularity of e-sports. In addition, the introduction of innovative features in gaming consoles such as touch controls, voice recognition, and gesture control are fueling the growth of the segment.

Gaming hardware market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports games in Europe.

The number of viewers for e-sports such as League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and others is continuously increasing in Europe.

The growth in viewership is leading to an increase in the number of aspiring professional gamers.

The rise in the number of professional gamers is increasing the demand for gaming peripherals, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising popularity of multiplayer video games is a key trend in the market.

Multiplayer video games allow players to connect with other players and interact over the network or dial-up connections.

Multiplayer games allow players to play at the same time on one system or on different systems.

The rising popularity of multiplayer games is increasing the adoption of various gaming hardware including consoles, PC, and other gaming hardware.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The easy availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Many vendors in the market are exploring ways to avoid the use of counterfeit gaming hardware and peripheral devices.

Counterfeit products put a huge toll on innovations and affect the sales of vendors.

These products are posing a serious threat to the revenue generation of vendors as well as the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this gaming hardware market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gaming hardware market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gaming hardware market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gaming hardware market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming hardware market vendors in Europe

The computing mouse market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,654.94 million. The rising demand for wireless mouses are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as availability of refurbished and counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

The smart glasses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 65.75 million. The implementation of automation in the industrial sector is notably driving market growth, although factors such as technical limitations and unattractive design may impede the market growth.

