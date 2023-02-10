Gaming hardware market in Europe 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the gaming hardware market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 3,577.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9,614.72 million. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report
Gaming hardware market in Europe - Five Forces
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Gaming hardware market in Europe – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Gaming hardware market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Consoles, PC, and Accessories).
The market growth will be significant in the consoles segment during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the growing popularity of e-sports. In addition, the introduction of innovative features in gaming consoles such as touch controls, voice recognition, and gesture control are fueling the growth of the segment.
Gaming hardware market in Europe – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports games in Europe.
The number of viewers for e-sports such as League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and others is continuously increasing in Europe.
The growth in viewership is leading to an increase in the number of aspiring professional gamers.
The rise in the number of professional gamers is increasing the demand for gaming peripherals, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.
Leading trends influencing the market
The rising popularity of multiplayer video games is a key trend in the market.
Multiplayer video games allow players to connect with other players and interact over the network or dial-up connections.
Multiplayer games allow players to play at the same time on one system or on different systems.
The rising popularity of multiplayer games is increasing the adoption of various gaming hardware including consoles, PC, and other gaming hardware.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The easy availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge hindering market growth.
Many vendors in the market are exploring ways to avoid the use of counterfeit gaming hardware and peripheral devices.
Counterfeit products put a huge toll on innovations and affect the sales of vendors.
These products are posing a serious threat to the revenue generation of vendors as well as the growth of the market in focus.
Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about
What are the key data covered in this gaming hardware market in Europe report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gaming hardware market in Europe between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the gaming hardware market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the gaming hardware market across Europe
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming hardware market vendors in Europe
Gaming Hardware Market in Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
135
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3577.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.54
Key countries
Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Antec Inc., Apple Inc., Biostar Microtech Int'l Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NZXT Inc., Razer Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and Zotac Technology Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Gaming hardware market in Europe 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.7 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Antec Inc.
11.4 Apple Inc.
11.5 Corsair Gaming Inc.
11.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
11.7 Electronic Arts Inc.
11.8 GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd.
11.9 HTC Corp.
11.10 Lenovo Group Ltd.
11.11 Logitech International SA
11.12 Meta Platforms Inc.
11.13 Microsoft Corp.
11.14 Nintendo Co. Ltd.
11.15 Sony Group Corp.
11.16 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
11.17 Zotac Technology Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
