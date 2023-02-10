U.S. markets closed

Gaming hardware market in Europe 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the gaming hardware market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 3,577.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9,614.72 million. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Gaming Hardware Market 2023-2027

Gaming hardware market in Europe - Five Forces
The cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Gaming hardware market in Europe – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Gaming hardware market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Consoles, PC, and Accessories).

  • The market growth will be significant in the consoles segment during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the growing popularity of e-sports. In addition, the introduction of innovative features in gaming consoles such as touch controls, voice recognition, and gesture control are fueling the growth of the segment.

For further highlights on the segment analysis, Download a Sample Report

Gaming hardware market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports games in Europe.

  • The number of viewers for e-sports such as League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and others is continuously increasing in Europe.

  • The growth in viewership is leading to an increase in the number of aspiring professional gamers.

  • The rise in the number of professional gamers is increasing the demand for gaming peripherals, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The rising popularity of multiplayer video games is a key trend in the market.

  • Multiplayer video games allow players to connect with other players and interact over the network or dial-up connections.

  • Multiplayer games allow players to play at the same time on one system or on different systems.

  • The rising popularity of multiplayer games is increasing the adoption of various gaming hardware including consoles, PC, and other gaming hardware.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The easy availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge hindering market growth.

  • Many vendors in the market are exploring ways to avoid the use of counterfeit gaming hardware and peripheral devices.

  • Counterfeit products put a huge toll on innovations and affect the sales of vendors.

  • These products are posing a serious threat to the revenue generation of vendors as well as the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about
consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample
report!

What are the key data covered in this gaming hardware market in Europe report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gaming hardware market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the gaming hardware market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the gaming hardware market across Europe

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming hardware market vendors in Europe

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gaming Hardware Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

135

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3577.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.54

Key countries

Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Antec Inc., Apple Inc., Biostar Microtech Int'l Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NZXT Inc., Razer Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and Zotac Technology Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Gaming hardware market in Europe 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Antec Inc.

  • 11.4 Apple Inc.

  • 11.5 Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • 11.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 11.7 Electronic Arts Inc.

  • 11.8 GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 HTC Corp.

  • 11.10 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 11.11 Logitech International SA

  • 11.12 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 11.13 Microsoft Corp.

  • 11.14 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • 11.15 Sony Group Corp.

  • 11.16 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.17 Zotac Technology Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Europe Gaming Hardware Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-hardware-market-in-europe-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301743014.html

SOURCE Technavio

