Gaming Headset Market: APAC to Occupy 49% Market Share|PC Gaming Headsets Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming headset market size is expected to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming headsets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing gaming market in emerging countries such as India, Taiwan, and Indonesia will facilitate the gaming headset market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Headset Market

For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a Sample Report

Gaming Headset Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the gaming headset market by Product (PC gaming headsets and Console gaming headsets), Technology (Wired gaming headsets and Wireless gaming headsets), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The gaming headset market share growth in the PC gaming headsets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major driver for this segment is the growth in the massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) segment. Technological advances have led to the emergence of HD displays and audio devices that have HDMI and wireless networks. These add-ons, easy-to-connect consoles, and advanced audio systems provide gamers with a life-like gaming experience.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Gaming Headset Market: Major Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the gaming headset market is the growth in the global e-sports market. E-sports is an attempt to make the entertainment value obtained through video games a global phenomenon where people can enjoy the game by competing against the best in the world.

The sport has an ever-increasing viewership with growing popularity, as e-sports create an environment where the viewer can experience gameplay.

E-sports will increase the demand for gaming in specific peripherals, thus driving the gaming headset market. With the increasing number of sponsors, tournaments, and talent acquisition agencies, the demand for gaming-specific peripherals will increase during the forecast period.

Story continues

Gaming Headset Market: Major Challenges

The easy availability of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the gaming headset market during the forecast period.

APAC is considered the hub for counterfeit products. Consumers are attracted because of their popularity, easy availability, low cost, and resemblance to big brands.

These attributes are likely to intensify the competition in the global gaming headset market. As counterfeit products are sold at a price less than that of the original product, they are eating the market shares of leading vendors, which results in significant losses.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends -Grab a Sample

report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Gaming Headset Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Gaming Headset Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Gaming Headset Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The gaming chair market share is expected to increase by USD 130.77 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%.

The gaming stimulators' market share is expected to increase by USD 7.21 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Gaming Headset Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EKSA TECHNOLOGY Pvt. Ltd., HP Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sentey Inc., SHENZHEN SADES DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 PC gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Console gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Wired gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Wireless gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

12.4 Audio Technica US Inc.

12.5 Corsair Gaming Inc.

12.6 Creative Technology Ltd.

12.7 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

12.8 Logitech International SA

12.9 Mad Catz Global Ltd.

12.10 Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG

12.11 SteelSeries ApS

12.12 Turtle Beach Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-headset-market-apac-to-occupy-49-market-sharepc-gaming-headsets-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generationtechnavio-301580227.html

SOURCE Technavio