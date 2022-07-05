U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.50
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,110.00
    +49.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,658.25
    +47.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.50
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.13
    +1.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    +0.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0378
    -0.0047 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.35
    -1.36 (-4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0730
    +0.4130 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,223.61
    +1,113.54 (+5.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.79
    +19.65 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.62
    -27.03 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Gaming Headset Market: APAC to Occupy 49% Market Share|PC Gaming Headsets Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming headset market size is expected to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of  7.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio.  49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming headsets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing gaming market in emerging countries such as India, Taiwan, and Indonesia will facilitate the gaming headset market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Headset Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Headset Market

 For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a Sample Report

Gaming Headset Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the gaming headset market by Product (PC gaming headsets and Console gaming headsets), Technology (Wired gaming headsets and Wireless gaming headsets), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The gaming headset market share growth in the PC gaming headsets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major driver for this segment is the growth in the massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) segment. Technological advances have led to the emergence of HD displays and audio devices that have HDMI and wireless networks. These add-ons, easy-to-connect consoles, and advanced audio systems provide gamers with a life-like gaming experience.

  • To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Gaming Headset Market: Major Drivers

  • The key factor driving growth in the gaming headset market is the growth in the global e-sports market. E-sports is an attempt to make the entertainment value obtained through video games a global phenomenon where people can enjoy the game by competing against the best in the world.

  • The sport has an ever-increasing viewership with growing popularity, as e-sports create an environment where the viewer can experience gameplay.

  • E-sports will increase the demand for gaming in specific peripherals, thus driving the gaming headset market. With the increasing number of sponsors, tournaments, and talent acquisition agencies, the demand for gaming-specific peripherals will increase during the forecast period.

Gaming Headset Market: Major Challenges

  • The easy availability of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the gaming headset market during the forecast period. 

  • APAC is considered the hub for counterfeit products. Consumers are attracted because of their popularity, easy availability, low cost, and resemblance to big brands.

  • These attributes are likely to intensify the competition in the global gaming headset market. As counterfeit products are sold at a price less than that of the original product, they are eating the market shares of leading vendors, which results in significant losses.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends -Grab a Sample
report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Gaming Headset Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Gaming Headset Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Gaming Headset Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The gaming chair market share is expected to increase by USD 130.77 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%.

  • The gaming stimulators' market share is expected to increase by USD 7.21 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Gaming Headset Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.52

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EKSA TECHNOLOGY Pvt. Ltd., HP Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sentey Inc., SHENZHEN SADES DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 PC gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Console gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Wired gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Wireless gaming headsets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • 12.4 Audio Technica US Inc.

  • 12.5 Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • 12.6 Creative Technology Ltd.

  • 12.7 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

  • 12.8 Logitech International SA

  • 12.9 Mad Catz Global Ltd.

  • 12.10 Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.11 SteelSeries ApS

  • 12.12 Turtle Beach Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-headset-market-apac-to-occupy-49-market-sharepc-gaming-headsets-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generationtechnavio-301580227.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Global Gas Demand Growth Forecast to Falter for Years, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global natural gas demand will sputter for the next three years, as soaring prices and the threat of further Russian supply cuts discourage consumption.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariff

  • Musk forced to halt Tesla assembly line in struggling Berlin plant for 2 weeks over production problems

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin will reportedly have to be shutdown for two weeks as the company undertakes improvements that should boost output.

  • Oil Holds Above $110 as Tight Supply Balanced by Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains as investors assessed still-strong underlying market signals against concerns a recession will eventually sap demand.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Inflation

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Why Shares in Berkshire Hathaway Fell in June

    The place to start when looking at why is by analyzing what's in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. As you can see below, Apple's performance in June was pretty much in line with the market, and the leading consumer staples stocks (Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz) outperformed the market.

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Big Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

    Insiders bought up shares of Plains All American Pipeline and ReneSola, respectively levered to crude oil and solar power.

  • Brent oil falls as recession fears increase fuel demand concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Brent oil prices dipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of $1, as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by a potential production cut in Norway. "Oil is still struggling to break out from its current recessionary malaise as the market pivots away from inflation to economic despair," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note. Investors are becoming more concerned about demand amid a broad tightening in global financial conditions as the U.S. Federal Reserve fights rampant inflation with rapid interest rate increases.

  • Cost of living: Firms warned consumers want more than low prices

    Companies must be transparent and flexible with customers facing budget pressures, experts say.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixChina has

  • 2 Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Tech stocks aren't in favor with investors right now, but this weakness makes it an excellent time for investors to go bargain hunting. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) that are used to process intense calculations quickly for uses including gaming graphics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cryptocurrency mining. A decline in demand for mining equipment will hurt Nvidia's sales.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • India’s reluctance to raise fuel prices has created a major domestic shortage

    The Indian government has cut excise duty on petroleum products twice over the past year to make things easy for Indian households grappling with high consumer prices. Under these circumstances, oil marketing firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil India, and Vedanta’s Cairn Oil and Gas, among others, have resorted to export of petroleum products to Europe and Australia for better monetary returns. This, however, has resulted in a fuel shortage domestically, with many petrol pumps in several states even shutting down.

  • Russia's Crude Oil Shipments to Crucial Asian Markets Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: K

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales, Crypto Rout

    Intel and Nvidia are among the semiconductor makers warning of rockier times ahead after two years of surging demand across their product lineups, pointing to a chillier consumer climate.