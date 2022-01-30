U.S. markets closed

Gaming Headset Market: Segmentation by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography--Forecast till 2024|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Headset market is segmented into four categories based on the technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), product (PC gaming headsets and console gaming headsets), distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 788.08 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Attractive Opportunities in Gaming Headset Market by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global gaming headset market as a part of the global interactive home entertainment market within the global communication services market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the gaming headset market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the gaming headset market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Vendor Insights

The gaming headset market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gaming headset market, including some of the vendors such as ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming headset market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Offers gaming headset under the brands, TUF Gaming and ROG Strix.

  • Audio-Technica US Inc.- Offers gaming headset under the brands, ATH-G1, ATH-ADG1X, ATH-G1WL, ATH-PDG1, and others.

  • Corsair Components Inc. - Offers gaming headset under the brand, Virtuoso, Void, HS60 Haptic, and others.

The gaming headset market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The gaming headset market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising gaming market in emerging nations such as India, Taiwan, and Indonesia would have a substantial impact on the gaming headset market during the forecast period.

Japan is home to major hardware businesses such as Sony and Nintendo. This region is dominated by PC gamers. Because PC gaming requires less hardware, the income generated by the headset category in this region is not comparable to the gaming business in this region, as customers in this region do not spend much on game-specific peripherals. The rising gaming market in emerging countries like India, Taiwan, and Indonesia is one of the primary drivers in this region. Because multiple devices with different screen sizes and visual capabilities are available, a variety of headsets can be introduced to the market to cater to all segments.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France are the key market for the gaming headset market in APAC, owing to the growing gaming market in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Gaming Headset Key Market Drivers:

The gaming industry has been witnessing continuous technological advances during the last few decades. Some of the major technological advances in gaming in recent years include VR and AR-enabled video games, the evolution of 3D and AI, increased portability, gesture control, and cloud-based gaming. Vendors are also working on portable and gesture-controlled gaming devices so that people may play social games wherever they are. Furthermore, businesses are concentrating on creating gaming material and themes that are tailored to regional/local preferences and languages. In the following years, such technological advancements are projected to support the interactive home entertainment market's growth.

  • Gaming Headset Key Market Trends:

The sport has an ever-increasing viewership with growing popularity, as e-sports create an environment where the viewer can experience gameplay. On a global basis, e-sports is regarded as one of the most popular forms of sports entertainment. E-sports will drive the gaming headset industry by increasing the demand for specialized peripherals for gaming. The demand for gaming-specific peripherals would rise during the projection period due to an increase in the number of sponsors, tournaments, and talent acquisition agencies.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the gaming headset market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Video Game Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gaming Simulators Market by End-user, Component, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gaming Headset Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 788.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.90

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-headset-market-segmentation-by-technology-product-distribution-channel-and-geographyforecast-till-2024technavio-301470633.html

SOURCE Technavio

