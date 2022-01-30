Gaming Headset Market: Segmentation by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography--Forecast till 2024|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Headset market is segmented into four categories based on the technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), product (PC gaming headsets and console gaming headsets), distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 788.08 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Attractive Opportunities in Gaming Headset Market by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global gaming headset market as a part of the global interactive home entertainment market within the global communication services market.

Vendor Insights

The gaming headset market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gaming headset market, including some of the vendors such as ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming headset market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Offers gaming headset under the brands, TUF Gaming and ROG Strix.

Audio-Technica US Inc. - Offers gaming headset under the brands, ATH-G1, ATH-ADG1X, ATH-G1WL, ATH-PDG1, and others.

Corsair Components Inc. - Offers gaming headset under the brand, Virtuoso, Void, HS60 Haptic, and others.

Geographical Highlights

The gaming headset market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising gaming market in emerging nations such as India, Taiwan, and Indonesia would have a substantial impact on the gaming headset market during the forecast period.

Japan is home to major hardware businesses such as Sony and Nintendo. This region is dominated by PC gamers. Because PC gaming requires less hardware, the income generated by the headset category in this region is not comparable to the gaming business in this region, as customers in this region do not spend much on game-specific peripherals. The rising gaming market in emerging countries like India, Taiwan, and Indonesia is one of the primary drivers in this region. Because multiple devices with different screen sizes and visual capabilities are available, a variety of headsets can be introduced to the market to cater to all segments.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France are the key market for the gaming headset market in APAC, owing to the growing gaming market in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Gaming Headset Key Market Drivers:

The gaming industry has been witnessing continuous technological advances during the last few decades. Some of the major technological advances in gaming in recent years include VR and AR-enabled video games, the evolution of 3D and AI, increased portability, gesture control, and cloud-based gaming. Vendors are also working on portable and gesture-controlled gaming devices so that people may play social games wherever they are. Furthermore, businesses are concentrating on creating gaming material and themes that are tailored to regional/local preferences and languages. In the following years, such technological advancements are projected to support the interactive home entertainment market's growth.

Gaming Headset Key Market Trends:

The sport has an ever-increasing viewership with growing popularity, as e-sports create an environment where the viewer can experience gameplay. On a global basis, e-sports is regarded as one of the most popular forms of sports entertainment. E-sports will drive the gaming headset industry by increasing the demand for specialized peripherals for gaming. The demand for gaming-specific peripherals would rise during the projection period due to an increase in the number of sponsors, tournaments, and talent acquisition agencies.

Gaming Headset Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 788.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.90 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

