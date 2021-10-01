U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Gaming Innovation Group expands with two new platform agreements with existing partner

·1 min read
In this article:
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed two long-term agreements with an existing partner for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform (Core) technologies to facilitate the operator's multi-brand strategy and expansion into a number of EU markets. The contract has a fixed fee structure with a minimum duration of four years.

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says: "It is always a proud moment when an existing partner decides to expand the collaboration with additional brands and contracts, showing the value and power of our platform and its' services. We are very much looking forward to assisting in driving a successful long-term partnership. These new agreements add to the five signed earlier in 2021, and secures recurring revenues in the coming years."

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore.formo@gig.com +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-expands-with-two-new-platform-agreements-with-existing-partner,c3425349

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-expands-with-two-new-platform-agreements-with-existing-partner-301389545.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

    (Bloomberg) -- The end of the September in the stock market was a time of volatility, accelerated hedging and economic unease. It did not, however, spur an extreme reordering in trader sentiment, and to some of Wall Street’s old guard that’s worrisome.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued b