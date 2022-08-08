U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation to Q2 2022 results presentation

1 min read
In this article:
  GIG.OL
ST JULIAN'S, Malta, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2022 before market opening on Tuesday 16 August 2022.

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q2 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:
https://www.redeye.se/events/849940/live-q-gaming-innovation-group-4

For further information, please contact:
Tore Formo, Group CFO
 tore@gig.com
 +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group--invitation-to-q2-2022-results-presentation,c3611286

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-invitation-to-q2-2022-results-presentation-301601378.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

