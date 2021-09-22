U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

Gaming Innovation Group signs new agreement with current partner

2 min read
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed a long-term agreement with a new company that is related to one of GiG's larger current platform partners for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform technologies that will support the brand's operations in certain designated markets that can be accessed under the MGA and SGA licences. The contract has a fixed fee structure with a minimum duration of three years.

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says: "We are very excited to expand our relationship with a current partner with a new contract for the mutual benefit of both parties, and the expansion confirms the attractiveness of our platform and overall services. This agreement is the fifth so far in 2021, and our pipeline remains very strong with additional signings expected before year-end."

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

