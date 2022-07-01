U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,760.75
    -28.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,539.00
    -242.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,450.25
    -79.25 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.50
    -18.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.64
    -0.12 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.53 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0452
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.52
    +1.36 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1300
    -0.5980 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,521.39
    +102.04 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.70
    -11.77 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.28
    -40.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Gaming Innovation Group signs with a new online operator in Spain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GIG.OL
    Watchlist
  • GIGO.OL

OSLO, Norway , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with a brand new partner in Spain to provide its award winning platform, powering their move online.

The new partner already has an established retail business in the region, and the partnership will allow the new licensed brand to expand its operations online by the end of this year. It is expected that their digital transformation will take advantage of the substantial experience and knowledge that GiG can offer.

Given the new partner's existing 'brand equity', with more than 27 large games rooms among their expansive retail operations, it is anticipated the brand will be able to secure a competitive market share and quickly drive revenue, tapping into the vast potential of iGaming in Spain.

The signed agreement is for an initial period of three years, with the option for an additional year.

This new partner will be GiG's thirteenth client in Spain, and they are well positioned for supporting organisations of all sizes with similar aspirations, in line with their targeted strategy. The regulated Spanish online casino market continues to grow and generated €407 million of GGR in 2021, an increase of 13% from 2020, with a similar growth forecasted for 2022 according to H2 Gambling Capital.

Hervé Schlosser, Managing Director of Sportnco Gaming, said "We're delighted to be teaming up with this new partner to help them utilise their existing retail brand and move into online gaming. In today's marketplace, being able to offer the expertise, support and tools to help our partners stand out from the competition when launching in new markets is something we view as an essential part of our service offering. This new deal is fully in line with our strategy to focus on fast growing regulated markets, and also bring our expertise to a large number of clients in every market we are. With now 13 clients in Spain, our platform is more than ever the market reference and leader in this country."

For more information:

Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'.  GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-signs-with-a-new-online-operator-in-spain,c3594904

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-signs-with-a-new-online-operator-in-spain-301579450.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

Recommended Stories

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • The Latest Inflation Data Is (Mildly) Good News for the Fed

    The Fed's favored inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, is starting to show a peak. That could possibly give the central bank leeway to move less aggressively on interest rates.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Why This Micron Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. recession

    Concerns about a possible U.S. recession are prompting some fund managers to rotate back into the big tech and growth winners of the last decade in the hope that they can better weather an economic storm. Many stalwarts like Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have suffered declines on par with or exceeding those in broader stock indexes this year, as jumbo rate hikes delivered by an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve hit the tech and growth names that led markets in previous years. Since growth companies tend to be less affected by the broader economy’s performance, however, some investors believe the category’s most profitable names may outperform the rest of the market if the Fed’s hawkish policy stance drags the U.S. into recession.

  • Stocks could drop 50%, Nouriel Roubini argues. Things will get much worse before they get better.

    The global economy may get the worst of the 1970s and the Great Recession: A stagflationary debt crisis that would confound central banks and fiscal authorities

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • Technology Stocks Head for Historic Wipeout as US Economy Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Skeptics have long made a sport of predicting that the decade-long rally in technology stocks was destined to reverse. At the halfway point of 2022, it seems like this is the year when they will be proven right.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bide

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

    DEEP DIVE The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%. Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year. First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022.

  • Bonds Climb and US Futures Sink on Recession Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Another bout of risk aversion rippled across global markets Friday, sending stocks and US equity futures lower and bolstering bonds in an ominous start to the second half of 2022.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits o

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 25 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Plunging Rupee Pushes India to Raise Taxes on Gold, Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- India tightened exports of oil and imports of gold in an all-out effort to rein in a worsening deficit and a rupee that plunged to another record low Friday.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe administratio

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.