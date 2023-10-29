Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates, and the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. We encourage listeners to review the more detailed discussions related to the risk factors and forward-looking statements contained in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q and in the earnings release, as well as the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the company's earnings release. On this morning's call, we are joined by Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gaming and Leisure Properties. And joining Peter will be Brandon Moore, Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and Secretary; Desiree Burke, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Steve Ladany, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer; and Matthew Demchyk, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

Peter Carlino: Well, thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. As always, you will hear from most of our team this morning, though almost everything relevant has been highlighted in our earnings release. However, let me underline these -- a couple of accomplishments this quarter. We expanded our footprint with the addition of the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois, by signing a 99-year ground lease generating an initial $8 million in rent. Plus, we've agreed to fund up to $150 million of construction costs at 10%. This construction, you should know, is well underway, and the temporary facility there is doing exceedingly well, with great management looking at the Hard Rock Group going forward. And as you recall, we sold our Hollywood facility in Baton Rouge to Casino Queen.

And as part of that sale, we retained the right to design, build and construct the landside facility, eliminating our old boat. Our $78 million spend will produce a yield of 8.5%. The new casino is doing spectacularly well. And I must say, for the money invested there, to say this is an issue of personal pride, it's a terrific facility, and it's kicking butt. So -- but I'll leave to the Queen folks to release the numbers when they're ready to do so. But performance numbers are terrific. As part of managing our design build capability, we hired Jim Baum, who was our Head of Construction at PENN National in my time there. Our team here with Jim built many round-up casinos and major projects over the years. Now Jim gives us the ability to assess and monitor the flow of money into new projects or expansion of existing properties, and we have a number of those on the horizon.

With that capability in mind, we acquired the land and certain improvements of Casino Queen Marquette, with an annual rent increase to our Queen master lease of $2.7 million with a commitment of at least $12.5 million for new construction, perhaps more at the property. I should highlight, it's not our goal to become a construction company, but Jim expands our capability to keep an eye on money as it's put out in these construction situations brings a great deal of experience, plus we are doing more thorough examination of our properties, oversight, understanding utility costs, some of the things that we need to know these days. And making sure that the major systems are inspected on a periodic basis. Jim runs that process as well. So I had suggested over the last couple of quarters that 2023 would be a good year for us, and I think it's going to pan out to be a very good year for us.

And looking at our probable pipeline, 2024 should be strong as well. So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Desiree.

Desiree Burke: Thank you, Peter. Good morning. For the third quarter of 2023, our total income from real estate exceeded the third quarter of 2022, once again by over $25 million. The addition of the Bally's, Biloxi and Tiverton properties drove an increase in cash flow income of about $12 million. The Tropicana Las Vegas land lease increased our cash rental income by $2.5 million. The Rockford acquisition increased cash rental income by $700,000. The Casino Queen Marquette acquisition and the Baton Rouge landside development increased cash rental income by $900,000. The recognition of our escalators and percentage rent adjustments on our leases added $2.9 million of cash rent. And the combination of higher noncash revenue gross-ups, investment in leases and straight-line rent adjustments drove a collective year-over-year increase of approximately $6.6 million.

Our operating expenses were impacted by the prior year recognition of a onetime gain due to the sale of the Tropicana building and other noncash increases such as depreciation. We still anticipate an annualized rent reduction in the amended PENN lease percentage rent between $5 million and $6 million beginning in November of this year, which was negatively impacted by casino closures from COVID during the 5-year reset period. We also expect full escalation of $4.2 million annualized on this lease. In addition, $3.5 million of escalation on the PENN 2023 master lease. Also, around 10 amended Pinnacle and Boyd master leases have rent resets occurring on May 1, 2024. While it is too early to predict with confidence, we expect these resets will increase percentage rent adjustments because the resets that occurred on May 1, '22 included months where the casinos were closed due to COVID.

From a balance sheet perspective, our pro forma net leverage is at 4.74x EBITDA. We raised approximately $211 million at a net price of $48.24 under our $1 billion at-the-market program this quarter, which we used primarily to fund the Rockford transaction and repay some short-term borrowings. Our current rent coverage ratios remained strong, ranging from 1.96 to 2.78 on our master leases as of the end of June 30. We have refined full year 2023 guidance for AFFO per diluted share in OP units to a range of $3.68 to $3.69 per diluted share, which now includes the impact of Rockford and the Marquette transactions. Please note that this guidance does not include the impact of future transactions. With that, I'll turn it back to Peter.

Peter Carlino: Okay. Thanks, Desiree. Matt, do you want to add some comments up front?

Matthew Demchyk: Sure. Thanks, Peter, and good morning, everyone. Our decision to use our ATM program during the quarter was driven by the health and composition of our investment pipeline. The quarter also prevented a unique event with our addition to the S&P 400 MidCap Index. The $200 million that we issued bolsters our offensive capability. Done $100 million in proceeds utilized already for Rockford, the remainder allows capacity for new opportunities. On the topic of new opportunities to grow the portfolio, we remain disciplined thoughtful and measured. In this environment, traditional sources of capital are not as abundant and are also proving to be less predictable. At the same time, the value and the kind of bespoke solutions that we offer is as relevant as ever.

Our recently announced Rockford ground lease is a prime example of what is possible in this environment. A relatively bite-sized $100 million 99-year ground lease at an 8 cap or about 30% of overall development cost with 2% fixed escalation would have been unthinkable just 12 months ago, when banks and other providers of capital were much more aggressive. We've in effect, waited for the world to come our way, and it's beginning to. Over the past year, we have been comfortable waiting to be throwing strikes. Rockford was a strike. And the current environment holds the promise of throwing a few more. We will see. Dialogue with potential counterparties has been healthy around a number of generally smaller potential opportunities and we remain highly focused on risk-adjusted returns in this environment.

As Peter likes to say, many are called and few are chosen. No mention of opportunities would be complete in this environment without a discussion around funding. Our funding philosophy remains the same: do it right and sleep at night. When we approach transaction funding and our overall business model, you can expect to see the same continued discipline around match and prefunding that results in GLPI locking in transaction accretion for the benefit of our shareholders, and avoiding equity overhang and avoiding what I'd like to call, getting off sites. Our leverage and liquidity are at levels that strengthen and support our business model, with net debt in the high-4s, a staggered maturity profile, our next maturity not due until next September, and over $1.8 billion of available liquidity between our revolver and quarter end cash position.

Our balance sheet continues to be a solid foundation for all that we do, and you should expect that to continue. Overall, we remain focused on all aspects of our business with a goal of maximizing long-term intrinsic value per share. We also appreciate the partnership we have with all of our shareholders. Thank you for joining us this morning. I'll turn things back to Peter.

Peter Carlino: Well, thank you, Matthew. I appreciate that. And with that, operator, let's open the floor to questions.

