Gaming Market Size to Increase by USD 125.65 Bn | APAC to Emerge as Largest Gaming Market | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Market by Type, Device, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gaming Market by Type, Device, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the gaming market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 125.65 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The integration of blockchain technology and the increasing emergence of blockchain technology are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the regulation over loot box might limit the market growth.

The gaming market report is segmented by type (casual gaming and professional gaming), device (mobile gaming, console gaming, and PC gaming), platform (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for gaming in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.: The company offers games such as Candy Crush, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone and Diablo.

  • Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.: The company offers video games, network games, and network games for PC.

  • CyberAgent Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Related Reports:

Global Gaming Simulators Market – Global gaming simulators market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), type (racing, shooting, and flight), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Gaming Console Market – Global gaming console market is segmented by type (TV consoles and handheld consoles), type of gamer (casual gamers and hardcore gamers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Gaming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 125.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.41

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-125-65-bn--apac-to-emerge-as-largest-gaming-market--technavio-301397307.html

SOURCE Technavio

