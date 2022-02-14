U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.75
    -30.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,416.00
    -211.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,112.00
    -128.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.90
    -8.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.80
    -0.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    +14.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.29 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.84
    +6.93 (+28.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1860
    -0.2240 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,138.88
    -406.79 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.56
    -37.39 (-3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.88
    -146.14 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Gaming Market Size Worth USD $435 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 12.1%: Zion Market Research

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per study of Zion Market Research, Gaming industry garnered revenue worth nearly US$ 201 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 435 billion by 2028.

Zion_Market_Research_Logo
Zion_Market_Research_Logo

In addition to this, Gaming Market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 12.1% in 2022-2028. Apparently, growth of gaming market over forecast timespan is subject to rise in lockdown as a result of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak forcing people to stay indoors and turn to gaming platforms on their smartphones, console, tablets, and laptops. Apart from this, a prominent rise in usage of internet and seamless gaming experience for end-users with launch of 4G and 5G wireless network technologies will prop up expansion of gaming market. Furthermore, onset of e-sports mania has created new growth avenues for gaming business across globe. Reportedly, time spent on watching video games has also increased. Individuals including children as well as adult & millennial population are launching live game streaming videos and trying to attract large number of subscribers to their videos through tools such as YouTube. Apparently, these games help in creating creative content and produce exceptional game play moments that are shared & viewed by large number of population across globe. All these aforementioned aspects will create new growth avenues for gaming industry in upcoming years.

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/gaming-market

List of Key Players Covered in the Gaming Market Report:

  • Walt Disney Co.

  • Sony Corp.

  • GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

  • NetEase Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • CyberAgent Inc.

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ask for Customization: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1703

Smartphone Segment To Dominate Game Type Scenario By 2028:

Rapid expansion of smartphone segment over forecast timespan can be credited to rise in use of smartphones across globe and high internet penetration even in remote areas. In addition to this, new features are added to AR, cloud gaming, and VR for improving end-user experience of gaming on smartphone. This will culminate into humungous expansion of gaming market owing to huge smartphone usage.

Get More Insight before Buying@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/gaming-market

Asia Pacific Gaming Market To Retain Dominance Over 2022-2028:

Growth of gaming market in Asia Pacific zone in next six years can be credited to launching of smartphones with new embedded features by giant manufacturers in countries such as Chin, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Japan, and Taiwan. Additionally, growing popularity of e-sports in countries such as South Korea and Taiwan will proliferate regional market growth. Reportedly, there is online streaming of games on MTV and YouTube in countries such as India. This has contributed tremendously towards regional market profit margins.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/gaming-market

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses:

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1703?covid19=true

Press Release For Gaming Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/gaming-market

Browse the full "Global Gaming Market - By Game Type (Tablet, Console, Downloaded/Box PC, Smartphone, And Browser PC) And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2019 – 2025." Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gaming-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 201 billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 435 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 12.1% 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Walt Disney Co., Sony Corp., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., NetEase Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc., Microsoft Corp., CyberAgent Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The Global Gaming Market is segmented as follows:

By Game Type

  • Console

  • Tablet

  • Smartphone

  • Downloaded/Box PC

  • Browser PC

Browse all other Technology & Media Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/technology-media

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-market-size-worth-usd-435-billion-by-2028--cagr-12-1-zion-market-research-301481456.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • What The Rock's arms and the S&P 500 all have in common: Morning Brief

    Markets are looking shaky. The NYSE has a new chief. And Super Bowl hot takes. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

  • Global Stocks Tumble as Ukraine Tension Mounts: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell around the world on Monday as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets, adding to concerns about inflation and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to tame it.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSing

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Billionaire George Soros reveals stake in Rivian, sells some tech shares

    Billionaire George Soros' investment fund has taken a more than $1 billion stake in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • Lumen Stock Crashes 21% as Guidance Disappoints

    Shares of the telecom company plunged after it projected that adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow will fall dramatically in 2022.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Won't Be Sold Until the Insiders Agree

    Remarkably few companies benefited more from the 2020 turmoil as much as Peloton Interactive, Inc.(NASDAQ: PTON). Their late 2019 IPO launch had almost perfect timing as society soon plunged into lockdowns that restricted many physical activities. Yet, after a bumpy ride, the company that had a US$50b market cap at its peak is now back at the starting line. This raised many questions, especially from the activist investors.