Gaming Peripheral Market Size to Reach USD 3.36 Billion Globally by 2025 at 6.88% CAGR |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming peripheral market size is expected to grow by USD 3.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.88% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The rising popularity of multiplayer video games will be a key trend impacting the global gaming peripheral market growth. Multiplayer video games allow players to interact, which is usually absent in single-player games. Gamers can play video games over the network or dial-up connections. Most multiplayer games connect players together through a multiplayer server. Most of the online games support around 50 players playing simultaneously. The multiplayer gaming mode may have a split-screen, where players play at the same time on one system or on different systems. The systems are connected to the Internet game server. Human contestants in multiplayer games work in tandem with their human partners to achieve common goals. Therefore, the use of gaming peripherals has increased in multiplayer video games. The growing popularity of multiplayer games is leading to the adoption of various gaming peripherals, thus having significant positive impacts on the global gaming peripherals market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gaming Peripheral Market by Technology, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gaming Peripheral Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (wired and wireless), type (controllers, headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and mousepads), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA).

Technology Landscape

The gaming market segmentation by technology is classified as wired and wireless.

The market share growth in the wired segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Casual gamers do not prefer spending more on gaming peripherals. Considering the ongoing costs of peripherals and their deployment rate, an average wired gaming peripheral is around 40-45% less in terms of price than the average wireless gaming peripheral. Due to these reasons, casual gamers prefer wired gaming peripherals.

Geography Landscape

The gaming market segmentation by Geography is classified into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Chinese players are more inclined toward role-playing games, and most e-sports gaming tournaments also focus on role-playing games. This will increase the sales of gaming peripherals during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the global interactive home entertainment market within the global media and entertainment market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Corsair Components Inc.

GN Store Nord AS

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Logitech International SA

Microsoft Corp.

Razer Inc.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Sony Corp.

SteelSeries ApS

Turtle Beach Corp.

Gaming Peripheral Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.77 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

