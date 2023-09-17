Gaming Realms First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.009 (vs UK£0.005 in 1H 2022)

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£11.6m (up 36% from 1H 2022).

Net income: UK£2.51m (up 80% from 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 22% (up from 16% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: UK£0.009 (up from UK£0.005 in 1H 2022).

Gaming Realms Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 14% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.7% growth forecast for the Entertainment industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Entertainment industry.

Balance Sheet Analysis

