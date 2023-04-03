U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.00
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,474.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,217.00
    -84.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.00
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.58
    +3.91 (+5.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.00
    -14.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6000
    +0.8030 (+0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,701.95
    -752.11 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.81
    -7.40 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Gaming Realms PLC Announces Annual Results 2022

Gaming Realms PLC
·42 min read
Gaming Realms PLC

Annual Results 2022

27% increase in Revenue and 34% increase in Adjusted EBITDA1

Strong start to 2023 with year-on-year revenue increase over 50%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, announces its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Q1 highlights for 2023.

Gaming Realms' continued focus on content licensing has seen further growth in revenues and high margins. This growth has been in pre-existing markets as well as entering new markets in the year. With the current strong pipeline of games and operators to onboard, the Group's growth is expected to continue in 2023.

2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue increased by 27% to £18.7m (2021: £14.7m)

o Licensing revenue increased by 35% to £14.9m (2021: £11.1m)

o Social publishing revenue increased by 3% to £3.7m (2021: £3.6m)

  • EBITDA before share option and related charges (Adjusted EBITDA) increased 34% to £7.8m (2021: £5.8m)

  • Profit before tax for the year increased 224% to £3.5m (2021: £1.1m)

  • Year-end cash balance of £2.9m (2021: £4.4m) after making a repayment to Gamesys Group of £3.4m resulting in the Group ending the year debt free

2022 Operational Highlights:

  • Portfolio of proprietary games on the Group's remote game server ("RGS") grew to 65 (2021: 53)

  • Launched in 3 newly regulated iGaming markets in North America: Ontario, Quebec and Connecticut

  • Launched in 3 further European regulated iGaming markets: Spain, Denmark and Belgium

  • Launched with 56 new partners for Slingo Originals content including Pokerstars, Betway, Loto Quebec and Snaitech

  • Signed licensing deals with Konami Gaming and Taito Corporation

  • Increased unique players in licensing business by 19%

  • Phase one of the migration to a more dynamically scalable next-gen RGS platform

  • Launched the first 3 games in Europe and North America for 4ThePlayer on our distribution network

2023 Highlights:

  • Increased year-on-year revenue by 53% in the two months post year end to £3.7m (2022: £2.4m)

  • Launched with 13 new operators including Bet365 in the UK, OLG in Ontario, Rush Street Interactive in Mexico and Betway in Pennsylvania

  • Signed an IP deal with Tetris to release a Slingo Tetris game internationally later in 2023

  • Released 3 new Slingo games including Slingo Cleopatra and Slingo Golden Envelope

1 EBTIDA is profit before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses and is a non-GAAP measure. The Group uses EBITDA before share option and related charges (Adjusted EBITDA) to comment on its financial performance above.

Outlook:

Gaming Realms continues to deliver on its strategy of becoming a leading supplier to the international iGaming market. In 2022, the Group launched in 6 new markets, including Connecticut and Ontario in North America and continues to be strategically placed for new market openings in North America. Gaming Realms is also growing in its existing markets and partners, resulting in growth with a high margin. With 13 new partners already launched in 2023, together with 3 new Slingo games, the Board is confident in the Group's strategy and expectations as we look ahead at the rest of the current year.

Commenting on the Group's performance, Mark Segal, CEO, said:

"2022 was another exceptional year for the Group as we continue with our proven strategy of expanding our Slingo portfolio with new titles and entering new iGaming jurisdictions alongside our operating partners. This has supported our 27% revenue growth and we have ended the year with a record profit of £3.5m.

"Having grown our portfolio of games to 65 through 2022 and launched with 56 new partners for our Slingo Originals content, we are experiencing our games being enjoyed on a global level.

"As we look ahead to 2023, the year is already off to an exciting start with 13 new launches implemented and new Slingo games, such as Slingo Cleopatra and Slingo Golden Envelope, already proving popular amongst fans. With our strong foundation built in 2022 already proving fruitful in 2023, we are excited to continue delivering further game launches, new partner deals and expanding our global footprint even further."

An analyst briefing will be held virtually at 9:30am today. To attend, please email gamingrealms@yellowjerseypr.com.

Enquiries

Gaming Realms plc

0845 123 3773

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CEO

Geoff Green, CFO

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and joint broker

020 7418 8900

George Sellar

Andrew Clark

Lalit Bose

Investec -joint broker

020 7597 5970

Bruce Garrow

Alex Wright

Ben Farrow

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin

Annabelle Wills

07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

Executive Chairman's Statement

I am delighted to report that 2022 was another year of profitable growth for the Company, with reported EBITDA growing by 34% to £7.8m (2021: £5.8m) before share option and related charges. The distribution of our content has continued to expand on a global level, strengthening our position as a leading supplier of games to the international regulated igaming market. Slingo has also cemented its position as a category in its own right, allowing us to partner with leading games and entertainment brands and immerse them into the Slingo format.

North America remains Gaming Realms' largest territory for content licensing, with revenues increasing 112% on the prior year, bolstered by launching in the newly regulated markets of Ontario and Connecticut. This now sees us represented in all five of the key igaming jurisdictions in the region. Importantly, we continued to grow in New Jersey, the first state we entered back in 2017, as well as build further market share in Michigan and Pennsylvania. We now have contracts in place with operators in the U.S. that represent 95% of the market.

Like North America, Europe is still seeing new countries open to the regulated igaming market. During 2022, we launched in Spain, Denmark and Belgium through our operating partners and are encouraged by the early success we are experiencing. Despite the UK being one of the more mature markets, we have continued to grow, with our new games proving very popular, whilst in Italy we have taken further market share.

During the year we strengthened the Company's board with the appointment of Anna Massion as a Non-Executive Director. Anna brings extensive experience as an investor and advisor to gaming companies and has also joined the Audit and Remuneration Committees. Since the year end, Mark Segal has become CEO (having previously been CFO), whilst Geoff Green has joined the Board and become CFO (having previously been Finance Director). Mark and Geoff have developed a strong working partnership in recent years, and we look forward to this continuing as the Company's growth continues.

It is important to highlight that the success we have achieved would not have happened without our fantastic staff. The Gaming Realms team has continued to demonstrate their outstanding commitment and creativity, and on behalf of the shareholders and the Board I would like to thank everyone for their endeavours throughout the year.

With a strong pipeline of new partnerships and games set to launch, the outlook for 2023 is encouraging as the Company continues to deliver on its proven strategy. It is highly likely that additional states within America will commence the process to regulate igaming within the next two years. This process, coupled with the development of other new markets, will lead to increased distribution of group products. Your Board views the future of the Company with optimism and confidence.

Michael Buckley

Executive Chairman

Chief Executive's Review

Introduction

The Group made strong progress during 2022, increasing revenues by 27% to £18.7m (2021: £14.7m), and EBITDA before share option and related charges by 34% to £7.8m (2021: £5.8m). We invested heavily in our proprietary Remote Game Server "RGS" platform and expanded into multiple regulated markets. We also increased our Slingo Originals game portfolio to 65 with the addition of 12 new games, as well as a series of bespoke branded games for our partners.

This strong performance resulted in revenue growth of 35% in our licensing business to £14.9m (2021: £11.1m) and we are continuing to see good momentum with increased international demand for our Slingo Originals portfolio. The combination of growing the distribution of our games via our RGS, close control of overheads and the operational leverage of the Group led to the licensing business achieving a 54% EBITDA margin.

Licensing business

The focus of the Group remains to deliver growth in its content licensing business. The continued expansion of our Slingo portfolio and growth in distribution through more operators in Europe and North America underpinned our performance throughout 2022. Content licensing revenues grew 57% in 2022 and we increased unique player numbers in the year by 19% to 4 million (2021: 3.36 million).

During the year, our library of proprietary games increased to 65 and we went live with 56 new partners, all of whom licensed the Company's Slingo Originals content. This illustrates the strong demand for our gaming content and our ability to offer something different to the rest of the market with our unique Slingo format.

Some of the most notable games released during the period included Slingo Shark Week with the Discovery Channel, a partnership which was later extended through the creation of Slingo Deadliest Catch, a tribute to one of Discovery's most successful TV productions. We also helped to capture the excitement of the World Cup with Slingoooal, which initially went live exclusively with its operator partners at Flutter Entertainment via Sky Betting & Gaming Vegas in November.

Slingo Rainbow Riches, based on the popular Rainbow Riches franchise, has been a substantial hit across our markets, and we were delighted to receive a nomination at the SBC CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards for this game. Later in the year, we were the proud winners of the 'Mobile Supplier of the Year' award at the Global B2B EGR Awards.

North America

As previously announced, we made further significant inroads into the regulated North American igaming market, adding Connecticut, Quebec and Ontario to territories we distribute our content. In Connecticut, which has only two operators, we entered the market with our partner DraftKings Inc., and our content will launch on FanDuel later this year.

With the Slingo brand already present in the Quebec lottery market, in March we launched on Loto-Québec, on its igaming platform, whilst in April we expanded our reach into Canada by going live in Ontario with Rush Street Interactive, Kindred and BetMGM.

Our performance in New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania continues to be strong as we launch new exciting Slingo content and go live with new partners. In particular we have strong growth potential in Michigan and Pennsylvania, where we have 22 and 14 games live respectively, compared to the 59 games live in New Jersey.

Europe

At the start of the year, the Group entered the regulated Spanish market with long-term strategic partner Gamesys (now part of Bally's Corporation) under its Monopoly and Botamania brands and later launched with Yo Bingo (part of Rank Group).

In the first half of the year, the Slingo games portfolio went live with Lottomatica which is Italy's largest operator, and subsequently with Snaitech in the second half of the year. There was further progress in the Italian market with Slingo Davinci Diamonds going exclusively live with Sisal, one of the country's largest betting companies, whilst in the Netherlands we launched with partners Bingoal and Betnation. Other European expansion came in Denmark via Betsson, an existing partner, and in Belgium through a partnership deal with Napoleon.

In November, we successfully obtained our full gaming licence from the National Gambling Office in Romania. With this in place, we are now looking forward to launching more Slingo content in the country with additional operators whilst continuing to work with our current aggregation partners.

Social

Our social business remains an important way to bring the Slingo Games to a wider audience. Revenue from social increased by 3% to £3.7m (2021: £3.6m) whilst EBITDA grew to £1.5m (2021: £1.2m). Importantly, our social business continued to provide a positive cash contribution to the Group.

Post Period End and Outlook

We continue to deliver on the clear strategy set out and Gaming Realms continues to focus on the following areas:

  • International expansion - particularly in the US and European regulated markets

  • Adding new distributors, operators and licensors

  • Further penetration with existing distributors and operators driven by new games

Gaming Realms has seen this momentum continue into 2023, with excellent growth in the year to date, with revenues 53% up in the two months post year-end compared with the same period in 2022. Content licensing revenues have increased 59% in the same period. We have launched 3 games so far this year, including Slingo Cleopatra and have gone live with 13 new partners.

The Group has a strong pipeline of new opportunities in our current markets, in particular where we have recently launched. As a result, the Board expects to have another strong year in 2023.

Mark Segal

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Review

Overall, Gaming Realms had a very strong 2022. The Group's financial results for the year demonstrate the continued delivery of the Group's core strategy; scaling the licensing business through entry into new regulated jurisdictions and enhancing the unique Slingo games portfolio.

By the end of the year, the Group became debt free following the full repayment of the outstanding convertible loan balance to Gamesys Group (part of Bally's Corporation).

Performance

Group revenues increased 27% to £18.7m (2021: £14.7m), principally as a result of the continued growth in the licensing segment and in particular the content licensing business, supported by modest growth in social publishing revenues.

The Group generated EBITDA of £7.4m (2021: £5.1m) and £7.8m before share option and related charges (2021: £5.8m). The £2.3m growth in EBITDA generated compared with the prior year has seen the Group record a profit before tax of £3.5m (2021: £1.1m), an increase of £2.4m on the prior year.

Operating expenses are largely revenue related costs including license fees, hosting costs and platform provider fees. Total Group operating expenses were £3.9m, a 32% increase over the £2.9m in the prior year, driven by the growth in licensing segment revenues.

Administrative expenses increased to £6.9m (2021: £5.7m) predominantly due to increased staff costs in the licensing segment required to deliver the segments growth, along with other incremental business expansion costs.

Share option and related charges were £0.4m in 2022 (2021: £0.7m).

The following table sets out the split of revenue, EBITDA and profit before tax by segment, which is discussed further below.

Licensing

Social publishing

Head Office

Total

2022

£

£

£

£

Revenue

14,937,036

3,690,485

23,000

18,650,521

Other income

-

112,147

-

112,147

Marketing expense

(38,391)

(17,164)

(78,244)

(133,799)

Operating expense

(2,579,127)

(1,308,520)

-

(3,887,647)

Administrative expense

(4,176,964)

(1,001,569)

(1,764,925)

(6,943,458)

Share option and related charges

(149,753)

(1,666)

(200,307)

(351,726)

EBITDA

7,992,801

1,473,713

(2,020,476)

7,446,038

Amortisation of intangible assets

(1,996,909)

(943,384)

(731,086)

(3,671,379)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(60,215)

(59,822)

(138,478)

(258,515)

Finance expense

(10,087)

(11,239)

(372,716)

(394,042)

Finance income

26,658

-

375,000

401,658

Profit before tax

5,952,248

459,268

(2,887,756)

3,523,760

Licensing

Social
publishing

Head Office

Total

2021

£

£

£

£

Revenue

11,100,085

3,567,616

-

14,667,701

Other income

-

130,878

-

130,878

Marketing expense

(20,348)

(282,579)

(76,303)

(379,230)

Operating expense

(1,645,538)

(1,301,320)

-

(2,946,858)

Administrative expense

(2,889,706)

(920,178)

(1,856,570)

(5,666,454)

Share option and related charges

(170,062)

(7,441)

(521,691)

(699,194)

EBITDA

6,374,431

1,186,976

(2,454,564)

5,106,843

Amortisation of intangible assets

(1,357,625)

(987,286)

(719,388)

(3,064,299)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(26,475)

(47,717)

(142,642)

(216,834)

Impairment of goodwill

-

(73,677)

-

(73,677)

Finance expense

(7,353)

(20,005)

(662,577)

(689,935)

Finance income

26,496

-

-

26,496

Profit before tax

5,009,474

58,291

(3,979,171)

1,088,594

Licensing

Licensing segment revenues in total increased 35% to £14.9m (2021: £11.1m), which can be broken down as follows:

  • Content licensing revenue growth of 57% to £14.3m (2021: £9.1m); and

  • Brand licensing revenue falling 68% to £0.6m (2021: £2.0m).

The segment contributed £8.0m EBITDA in 2022 (2021: £6.4m).

The amortisation charge for the year increased to £2.0m (2021: £1.4m), reflecting the increased investment in development spend in the segment in recent years. The impact of the segments increase in EBITDA offset by the increase in amortisation, means the segment delivered a profit before tax of £6.0m (2021: £5.0m).

Content licensing

The core focus of the Group continues to be growing the content licensing business by way of expanding into new regulated territories, growing our unique Slingo games portfolio and developing deeper relationships with existing partners to maximise value and engagement.

During the year, the Group entered a further 6 regulated markets globally. In North America, the Group launched its content in the Canadian provinces of Ontario following the market opening, and Quebec in the first half of 2022, while launching in the U.S. state of Connecticut in the second half of the year, making it the fourth U.S. state where the Group is licensed. In Europe, the Group launched in the regulated markets of Spain, Denmark and Belgium during the year.

In total the Group went live with a further 56 partners during 2022. Of this, 17 of these new partners were within these newly entered regulated markets and 39 in existing markets in Europe and North America. A further 13 partners have gone live in 2023 to date.

The Group released 12 new Slingo games to the market during 2022, including Slingo Deadliest Catch and Slingo Da Vinci Diamonds, along with a series of bespoke Slingo branded games for our partners. Slingo continues to prove highly popular with our partners and players. Slingo is a unique genre of game in the market, which is driving engagement with partners.

The Group continues to identify and partner with leading brands in the industry that will complement the Slingo format and engage players. During the year we released new Slingo collaborations with key partners including Everi, Warner Discovery and IGT. A number of further agreements have been entered into to bring new Slingo collaborations to market in 2023, including Tetris and Money Train.

Revenues from North America continued to grow in prominence for the content licensing business. Revenue from these markets in 2022 was £6.4m, a 112% increase on the £3.0m in the prior year. The region now represents 45% of total content licensing revenues (2021: 33%). We anticipate this will increase further in 2023 with a full year of trading in Ontario, Quebec and Connecticut, along with further penetration in existing North American markets.

The operational leverage of the content licensing business has meant that total segmental expenses (excluding share option and related charges) increased by 49% to £6.8m (2021: £4.6m), a lower rate than the 57% which content licensing revenues increased over the prior year.

Brand licensing

The fall in brand licensing revenues in 2022 compared with the prior year is predominantly the result of a significant deal completed in the prior year.

The Group's Slingo brand is well-known by consumers, which allows us to license this brand into adjacent markets where the right opportunities arise, such as physical and digital lottery scratch games.

Social publishing

The Group's social publishing business reported a 3% increase in revenues to £3.7m (2021: £3.6m), despite a 94% reduction in segmental marketing expenses in the year to £0.02m (2021: £0.3m).

Operational costs, which are largely driven by revenues, increased by 1% from the previous year to £1.3m (2021: £1.3m).

The 9% increase in segmental administrative expenses is due to continued investment in the development and operational team, with the segment continuing to have a stable underlying fixed cost base. Excluding staff costs, segmental administrative expenses remained stable with the prior year, increasing by 1%.

As a result, the segment delivered £1.5m EBITDA for the year, a 24% increase on the £1.2m in 2021.

The amortisation charge related to the social publishing segment for the year was £0.9m, a 4% reduction on the prior year (2021: £1.0m). The growth in the segment's EBITDA has therefore seen the social publishing business deliver profit before tax of £0.5m (2021: 0.1m).

Cashflow and Balance Sheet

The Group's cash balance decreased by £1.5m in 2022 (2021: increased by £2.3m) to £2.9m at 31 December 2022 (2021: £4.4m).

In December 2022, the Group paid Gamesys Group £3.4m as full repayment of the convertible loan and related charges, leaving the Group debt free. Excluding this debt repayment, the Group would have reported a £1.9m increase in its cash balance in 2022.

The Group capitalised £4.0m (2021: £3.4m) into intangible assets as development costs during the year. This £0.6m increase over the prior year represents an increase in investment in both the licensing and social publishing segments. This investment is to both expand the Group's unique game portfolio across both segments and develop the Group's proprietary RGS platform with enhanced capabilities, scale and features.

Aside from the £3.4m debt repayment and £4.0m development costs capitalised in the year discussed above, the remaining movement in cash is substantially explained by the £6.5m (2021: £5.0m) cash inflow from operating activities. A reconciliation between profit for the year and cash from operating activities is provided below.

2022

2021

£

£

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit for the financial year

3,614,115

1,254,152

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

258,515

216,834

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

2,125

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

-

(2,004)

Impairment of goodwill

-

73,677

Amortisation of intangible fixed assets

3,671,379

3,064,299

Other income

(112,147)

(130,878)

Other income received during the year

121,962

117,591

Finance income

(401,658)

(26,496)

Finance expense

394,042

689,935

Tax credit

(90,355)

(165,558)

Exchange differences

54,013

22,374

Share based payment expense

438,868

466,254

Increase in trade and other receivables

(1,973,278)

(745,778)

Increase in trade and other payables

607,560

208,400

Decrease in other assets

11,848

-

Net cash flows from operating activities before taxation

6,594,864

5,044,927

Net tax paid in the year

(45,213)

(77,152)

Net cash flows from operating activities

6,549,651

4,967,775

Net assets totaled £17.9m (2021: £13.1m).

There has been a £2.1m increase in the trade and other receivables balance, which is a result of the £2.1m increase in trade receivables. This increase is a result of the revenue growth from the prior year along with the timing of invoicing and cash collection around the year-end. No impairment provision has been recorded from the Group's expected credit loss assessment on these receivables.

Going concern

In adopting the going concern basis of preparation in the financial statements, the Directors have performed both qualitative and quantitative assessments of the associated risks facing the business and its ability to meet its short and medium-term forecasts. The forecasts were subject to stress testing to analyse the reduction in forecast cash flows required to bring about insolvency of the Company unless capital was raised. In such cases it is anticipated that mitigation actions, such as reduction in overheads could be implemented to stall such an outcome.

The Directors confirm their view that they have carried out a robust assessment of the emerging and principal risks facing the business. As a result of the assessment performed, the Directors consider that the Group has adequate resources to continue its normal course of operations for the foreseeable future.

Dividend

During the year, Gaming Realms did not pay an interim or final dividend. The Board of Directors are not proposing a final dividend for the current year as we continue to execute our strategy and invest in the growth of the business.

Corporation and deferred taxation

The current year tax credit of £0.1m (2021: £0.2m) largely relates to the recognition of a £0.3m deferred tax asset, £0.3m corporation tax charge in overseas jurisdictions (2021: £0.05m) and the unwind of deferred tax of £0.1m (2021: £0.1m) which arose on prior year business combinations.

Geoff Green

Chief Financial Officer

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022

2021 *

£

£

Revenue

18,650,521

14,667,701

Other income

112,147

130,878

Marketing expenses

(133,799)

(379,230)

Operating expenses

(3,887,647)

(2,946,858)

Administrative expenses

(6,943,458)

(5,666,454)

Share option and related charges

(351,726)

(699,194)

EBITDA

7,446,038

5,106,843

Amortisation of intangible assets

(3,671,379)

(3,064,299)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(258,515)

(216,834)

Impairment of goodwill

-

(73,677)

Finance expense

(394,042)

(689,935)

Finance income

401,658

26,496

Profit before tax

3,523,760

1,088,594

Tax credit

90,355

165,558

Profit for the financial year

3,614,115

1,254,152

Other comprehensive income

Items that will or may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange gain arising on translation of foreign operations

131,432

39,153

Total other comprehensive income

131,432

39,153

Total comprehensive income

3,745,547

1,293,305

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

3,614,115

1,257,698

Non-controlling interest

-

(3,546)

3,614,115

1,254,152

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

3,745,547

1,296,851

Non-controlling interest

-

(3,546)

3,745,547

1,293,305

Earnings per share

Pence

Pence

Basic

1.24

0.44

Diluted

1.21

0.42

* Comparative numbers for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been restated. See Note 1 for further details.

** EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used to represent the trading performance and results of the Group. EBITDA is defined as profit before tax adjusted for finance income and expense, depreciation and amortisation.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2022

31 December
2022

31 December
2021

£

£

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

12,422,852

11,815,598

Property, plant and equipment

535,409

484,578

Deferred tax asset

287,407

-

Other assets

138,798

150,646

13,384,466

12,450,822

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

5,336,330

3,260,687

Cash and cash equivalents

2,922,775

4,412,375

8,259,105

7,673,062

Total assets

21,643,571

20,123,884

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

3,270,319

2,241,114

Lease liabilities

217,731

172,887

Other Creditors

-

3,489,278

Derivative liabilities

-

744,000

3,488,050

6,647,279

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

75,592

199,876

Lease liabilities

167,680

168,227

243,272

368,103

Total liabilities

3,731,322

7,015,382

Net assets

17,912,249

13,108,502

Equity

Share capital

29,200,676

28,970,262

Share premium

87,653,774

87,370,856

Merger reserve

(67,673,657)

(67,673,657)

Foreign exchange reserve

1,549,701

1,418,269

Retained earnings

(32,818,245)

(36,977,228)

Total equity

17,912,249

13,108,502

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022

2021

£

£

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit for the financial year

3,614,115

1,254,152

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

258,515

216,834

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

2,125

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

-

(2,004)

Impairment of goodwill

-

73,677

Amortisation of intangible fixed assets

3,671,379

3,064,299

Other income

(112,147)

(130,878)

Other income received during the year

121,962

117,591

Finance income

(401,658)

(26,496)

Finance expense

394,042

689,935

Tax credit

(90,355)

(165,558)

Exchange differences

54,013

22,374

Share based payment expense

438,868

466,254

Increase in trade and other receivables

(1,973,278)

(745,778)

Increase in trade and other payables

607,560

208,400

Decrease in other assets

11,848

-

Net cash flows from operating activities before taxation

6,594,864

5,044,927

Net tax paid in the year

(45,213)

(77,152)

Net cash flows from operating activities

6,549,651

4,967,775

Investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(124,104)

(141,546)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(125,684)

(323,608)

Capitalised development costs

(4,009,171)

(3,435,308)

Disposal of other investments

-

362,436

Interest received

-

145

Finance lease asset - sublease receipts

-

146,505

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,258,959)

(3,391,376)

Financing activities

Receipt of deferred consideration

-

972,554

Repayment of convertible loan and additional charges

(3,375,000)

-

Principal paid on lease liability

(163,638)

(388,494)

Issue of share capital on exercise of options

13,332

418,221

Interest paid

(186,880)

(215,169)

Net cash (used in) / from financing activities

(3,712,186)

787,112

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,421,494)

2,363,511

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

4,412,375

2,086,785

Exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents

(68,106)

(37,921)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

2,922,775

4,412,375

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Share capital

Share premium

Merger reserve

Foreign Exchange Reserve

Retained earnings

Total to equity holders of parents

Non-controlling interest

Total equity

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

1 January 2021

28,664,731

87,258,166

(67,673,657)

1,379,116

(38,768,257)

10,860,099

70,623

10,930,722

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

1,257,698

1,257,698

(3,546)

1,254,152

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

39,153

-

39,153

-

39,153

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

39,153

1,257,698

1,296,851

(3,546)

1,293,305

Contributions by and distributions to owners

Share-based payment on share options

-

-

-

-

466,254

466,254

-

466,254

Exercise of options

305,531

112,690

-

-

-

418,221

-

418,221

Recycling of non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

67,077

67,077

(67,077)

-

31 December 2021

28,970,262

87,370,856

(67,673,657)

1,418,269

(36,977,228)

13,108,502

-

13,108,502

1 January 2022

28,970,262

87,370,856

(67,673,657)

1,418,269

(36,977,228)

13,108,502

-

13,108,502

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

3,614,115

3,614,115

-

3,614,115

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

131,432

-

131,432

-

131,432

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

131,432

3,614,115

3,745,547

-

3,745,547

Contributions by and distributions to owners

Share-based payment on share options

-

-

-

-

438,868

438,868

-

438,868

Exercise of options

13,332

-

-

-

-

13,332

-

13,332

Conversion of loan

217,082

282,918

-

-

106,000

606,000

-

606,000

31 December 2022

29,200,676

87,653,774

(67,673,657)

1,549,701

(32,818,245)

17,912,249

-

17,912,249

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

General information

Gaming Realms Plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group").

The Company is admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange. It is incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is Two Valentine Place, London, SE1 8QH.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in British Pounds Sterling.

Basis of preparation

The Group financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

The Group financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except where certain assets or liabilities are held at amortised cost or at fair value as described in the accounting policies below.

Restatement of comparatives

Management have reviewed the classification of certain items included the comparative statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2021 and made the following restatements:

  • Management believes the presentation of hosting costs as an operating expense rather than an administrative expense more accurately reflects the function of the expense. Therefore £744,539 of hosting costs incurred in the comparative year have been reclassified from administrative expenses to operating expenses. This reclassification has no impact on reported EBITDA, profit before tax or net assets for the comparative year.

  • The Group receives a research and development tax credit in the Canadian province of British Columbia, in respect of its social segment development activities performed there. In the comparative year, the research and development tax credit of £130,878 was presented within the tax credit in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, which has been reclassified and presented as other income. This restatement increases the comparative years EBITDA from £4,975,965 as previously reported, to £5,106,843, and increases profit before tax from £957,716 as previously reported to £1,088,594. There is no change in profit for the year or net assets as a result of this reclassification.

Going concern

The Group meets its day-to-day working capital requirements from the cash flows generated by its trading activities and its available cash resources.

The Group prepares cash flow forecasts and re-forecasts at least bi-annually as part of the business planning process. The Directors have reviewed forecast cash flows for the period to December 2025 and consider that the Group will have sufficient cash resources available to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least the forthcoming 12 months from the date of the approval of the financial statements.

Given the various macro-economic uncertainties such as inflation, recession fears and the war in Ukraine, these cash flow forecasts have been subject to short- and medium-term stress testing, scenario modelling and sensitivity analysis through to June 2024, which the Directors consider sufficiently robust. Scenarios considered include but are not limited to; failure to expand into planned new regulated jurisdictions during the forecast period and a significant reduction in trading cash flows compared to Group forecasts. The Directors note that in an extreme scenario, the Group also has the option to rationalise its cost base including cuts to discretionary capital, marketing and overhead expenditure. The Directors consider that the required level of change to the Group's forecast cash flows to give a rise to a material risk over going concern are sufficiently remote.

Accordingly, these financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Group and the Company will realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Management has carried out an assessment of the going concern assumption and has concluded that the Group and the Company will generate sufficient cash and cash equivalents to continue operating for the next 12 months.

Adoption of new and revised standards

The following amendments are effective for the year beginning 1 January 2022:

  • Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (Amendments to IAS 37);

  • Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use (Amendments to IAS 16);

  • Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 (Amendments to IFRS 1, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 41); and

  • References to Conceptual Framework (Amendments to IFRS 3).

These amendments did not have a material impact on the Group.

There are a number of standards, amendments to standards, and interpretations which have been issued by the IASB that are effective in future accounting periods that the Group has decided not to adopt early.

The following amendments are effective for the period beginning 1 January 2023:

  • Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2);

  • Definition of Accounting Estimates (Amendments to IAS 8); and

  • Deferred Tax Related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction (Amendments to IAS 12).

The following amendments are effective for the period beginning 1 January 2024:

  • IFRS 16 Leases (Amendment - Liability in a Sale and Leaseback);

  • IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements (Amendment - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current); and

  • IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements (Amendment - Non-current Liabilities with Covenants).

The Group is currently assessing the impact of these new accounting standards and amendments. The Group does not expect any of the standards or amendments issued by the IASB, but not yet effective, to have a material impact on the Group.

Business combinations

On acquisition, the assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of a subsidiary are measured at their fair values at the date of acquisition. Any excess of the cost of acquisition over the fair values of the identifiable net assets acquired, including separately identifiable intangible assets, is recognised as goodwill. Any discount on acquisition, i.e. where the cost of acquisition is below the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired, is credited to the Statement of Comprehensive Income in the period of acquisition.

2. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Board is the Group's chief operating decision-maker. Management has determined the operating segments based on the information reviewed by the Board for the purposes of allocating resources and assessing performance.

The Group has 2 reportable operating segments:

  • Licensing - brand and content licensing to partners in Europe and the US

  • Social Publishing - providing freemium games to the US

Licensing

Social publishing

Head Office

Total

2022

£

£

£

£

Revenue

14,937,036

3,690,485

23,000

18,650,521

Other income

-

112,147

-

112,147

Marketing expense

(38,391)

(17,164)

(78,244)

(133,799)

Operating expense

(2,579,127)

(1,308,520)

-

(3,887,647)

Administrative expense

(4,176,964)

(1,001,569)

(1,764,925)

(6,943,458)

Share option and related charges

(149,753)

(1,666)

(200,307)

(351,726)

EBITDA

7,992,801

1,473,713

(2,020,476)

7,446,038

Amortisation of intangible assets

(1,996,909)

(943,384)

(731,086)

(3,671,379)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(60,215)

(59,822)

(138,478)

(258,515)

Finance expense

(10,087)

(11,239)

(372,716)

(394,042)

Finance income

26,658

-

375,000

401,658

Profit before tax

5,952,248

459,268

(2,887,756)

3,523,760

Licensing

Social
publishing

Head Office

Total

2021

£

£

£

£

Revenue

11,100,085

3,567,616

-

14,667,701

Other income

-

130,878

-

130,878

Marketing expense

(20,348)

(282,579)

(76,303)

(379,230)

Operating expense

(1,645,538)

(1,301,320)

-

(2,946,858)

Administrative expense

(2,889,706)

(920,178)

(1,856,570)

(5,666,454)

Share option and related charges

(170,062)

(7,441)

(521,691)

(699,194)

EBITDA

6,374,431

1,186,976

(2,454,564)

5,106,843

Amortisation of intangible assets

(1,357,625)

(987,286)

(719,388)

(3,064,299)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(26,475)

(47,717)

(142,642)

(216,834)

Impairment of goodwill

-

(73,677)

-

(73,677)

Finance expense

(7,353)

(20,005)

(662,577)

(689,935)

Finance income

26,496

-

-

26,496

Profit before tax

5,009,474

58,291

(3,979,171)

1,088,594

3. FINANCE INCOME AND EXPENSE

2022

2021

£

£

Finance income

Interest received

-

145

Net release of derivative liability on non-conversion of loan

375,000

-

Interest income on unwind of deferred income

26,658

19,087

Interest income on unwind of finance lease asset

-

7,264

Total finance income

401,658

26,496

Finance expense

Bank interest paid

20,445

20,238

Fair value loss on other investments

-

38,855

Fair value movement on derivative liability

112,000

117,000

Effective interest on other creditor

237,157

468,339

Interest expense on lease liability

24,440

45,503

Total finance expense

394,042

689,935

4. TAXATION

2022

2021

£

£

Current tax

Current tax (charge) / credit

(312,922)

38,310

Adjustment for current tax of prior periods

(8,414)

4,952

Total current tax

(321,336)

43,262

Deferred tax

Recognition of deferred tax asset

287,407

-

Unwind of deferred tax

124,284

122,296

Total deferred tax credit

411,691

122,296

Total tax credit

90,355

165,558

The reasons for the difference between the actual tax credit for the period and the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK applied to profits for the year are as follows:

2022

2021

£

£

Profit before tax for the year

3,523,760

1,088,594

Expected tax at effective rate of corporation tax in the UK of 19.0% (2021: 19.0%)

669,514

206,833

Expenses not deductible for tax purposes

141,812

274,425

Income not chargeable for tax purposes

(71,278)

(24,867)

Effects of overseas taxation

(93,850)

(38,310)

Adjustment for tax in respect of prior periods

8,414

(4,952)

Research and development tax credit

(131,100)

-

Movement in deferred tax not previously recognised

(326,460)

(578,687)

Recognition of deferred tax asset

(287,407)

-

(90,355)

(165,558)

5. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the result attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted EPS is based on the result attributable to ordinary shareholders and weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding after adjusting for the effects of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Group's potentially dilutive securities consist of share options and a convertible loan. The convertible loan was anti-dilutive in both the current and prior years and so was ignored in calculating diluted EPS.

2022

2021

£

£

Profit after tax attributable to the owners of the parent Company

3,614,115

1,257,698

Number

Number

Denominator - basic

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

291,655,659

288,496,688

Denominator - diluted

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

291,655,659

288,496,688

Weighted average number of option shares

7,057,892

13,140,665

Weighted average number of shares

298,713,551

301,637,353

Pence

Pence

Basic earnings per share

1.24

0.44

Diluted earnings per share

1.21

0.42

6. INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Goodwill

Customer database

Software

Development costs

Licenses

Domain names

Intellectual Property

Total

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

Cost

At 1 January 2021

6,697,219

1,475,650

1,384,223

14,232,892

-

8,785

5,786,179

29,584,948

Additions

-

-

76,286

3,435,308

247,322

-

-

3,758,916

Disposals

(73,677)

-

(212,215)

(198,043)

-

-

-

(483,935)

Exchange differences

50,382

14,886

14,122

-

-

89

58,568

138,047

At 31 December 2021

6,673,924

1,490,536

1,262,416

17,470,157

247,322

8,874

5,844,747

32,997,976

Additions

-

-

54,229

4,009,171

71,455

-

-

4,134,855

Disposals

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exchange differences

125,326

-

-

14,086

694

-

-

140,106

At 31 December 2022

6,799,250

1,490,536

1,316,645

21,493,414

319,471

8,874

5,844,747

37,272,937

Accumulated amortisation and impairment

At 1 January 2021

1,650,000

1,475,650

1,384,223

10,030,745

-

8,785

3,898,422

18,447,825

Amortisation charge

-

-

31,978

2,269,464

43,469

-

719,388

3,064,299

Impairment

73,677

-

-

-

-

-

-

73,677

Disposals

(73,677)

-

(212,215)

(200,047)

-

-

-

(485,939)

Exchange differences

-

14,886

14,122

2,227

-

89

51,192

82,516

At 31 December 2021

1,650,000

1,490,536

1,218,108

12,102,389

43,469

8,874

4,669,002

21,182,378

Amortisation charge

-

-

73,177

2,781,155

85,961

-

731,086

3,671,379

Disposals

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exchange differences

-

-

-

(3,672)

-

-

-

(3,672)

At 31 December 2022

1,650,000

1,490,536

1,291,285

14,879,872

129,430

8,874

5,400,088

24,850,085

Net book value

At 31 December 2021

5,023,924

-

44,308

5,367,768

203,853

-

1,175,745

11,815,598

At 31 December 2022

5,149,250

-

25,360

6,613,542

190,041

-

444,659

12,422,852

7. ARRANGEMENT WITH GAMESYS GROUP PLC

In December 2017 the Group entered into a complex transaction with Gamesys Group plc and group companies (together "Gamesys Group"). The transaction included a £3.5m secured convertible loan agreement alongside a 10-year framework services agreement for the supply of various real money services. Under the framework services agreement the first £3.5m of services were provided free-of-charge within the first 5 years.

The convertible loan had a duration of 5 years and carried interest at 3-month LIBOR plus 5.5%, which was later updated to a fixed 5.75% following the cessation of LIBOR on 31 December 2021. It was secured over the Group's Slingo assets and business. At any time after the first year, Gamesys Group plc could have elected to convert all or part of the principal amount into ordinary shares of Gaming Realms plc at a discount of 20% to the share price prevailing at the time of conversion. To the extent that the price per share at conversion was lower than 10p (nominal value), then the shares could have been converted at nominal value with a cash payment equal to the aggregate value of the convertible loan outstanding multiplied by the shortfall on nominal value payable to Gamesys Group plc. Under this arrangement, the maximum dilution to Gaming Realms shareholders would have been approximately 11%, assuming the convertible loan is converted in full.

The option violated the fixed-for-fixed criteria for equity classification as the number of shares is variable and as a result is classified as a liability.

The fair value of the conversion feature was determined at each reporting date with changes recognised in profit or loss. The initial fair value was £0.6m based on a probability assessment of conversion and future share price. This is a level 3 valuation as defined by IFRS 13.

The initial fair value of the host debt was calculated as £2.7m, being the present value of expected future cash outflows. The initial rate used to discount future cashflows was 14.1%, being the Group's incremental borrowing rate. This rate was calculated by reference to the Group's cost of equity in the absence of reliable alternative evidence of the Group's cost of borrowing given it is predominantly equity funded. Expected cashflows are based on directors' judgement that a change in control event would not occur. Subsequently the loan is carried at amortised cost. The residual £0.2m of proceeds were allocated to the obligation to provide free services.

On 23 February 2022, Bally's Corporation (owner of Gamesys Group) exercised their option to convert £500,000 of the £3,500,000 convertible loan into Gaming Realms plc ordinary shares. The issue of 2,170,817 new ordinary shares to satisfy the conversion resulted in an increase in share capital of £217,082 and share premium of £282,918. As a result of the conversion, a £106,000 reclassification from the derivative liability into retained earnings was made, being 14.29% (the portion of the total loan converted) of the derivative liability held at the time of conversion.

On 9 December 2022, the Group paid Gamesys Group a sum of £3,375,000 as full repayment of the remaining £3,000,000 principal loan balance plus related charges.

Prior to repayment, the fair value of the conversion feature was assessed to be £750,000 (31 December 2021: £744,000) based on revised probabilities of when and if the option would be exercised, with the £112,000 increase recorded as a finance expense. The key inputs into the valuation model included timing of exercise by the counterparty (based on a probability assessment) and the share price. Following repayment of the loan, the derivative liability balance held of £750,000, less £375,000 of repayment charges included in the above £3,375,000 final payment was released to the income statement as finance income.

Fair value of debt host

Obligation to provide free services

Fair value of derivative Liability

Total

£

£

£

£

At 1 January 2021

3,155,870

149,000

627,000

3,931,870

Utilisation of free services

-

(89,000)

-

(89,000)

Effective interest

468,339

-

-

468,339

Interest paid

(194,931)

-

-

(194,931)

Change in fair value

-

-

117,000

117,000

At 31 December 2021

3,429,278

60,000

744,000

4,233,278

At 1 January 2022

3,429,278

60,000

744,000

4,233,278

Utilisation of free services

-

(60,000)

-

(60,000)

Effective interest

237,157

-

-

237,157

Interest paid

(166,435)

-

-

(166,435)

Partial conversion of loan

(500,000)

-

(106,000)

(606,000)

Change in fair value

-

-

112,000

112,000

Repayment of loan

(3,000,000)

-

(750,000)

(3,750,000)

At 31 December 2022

-

-

-

-

8. SHARE CAPITAL

Ordinary shares

2022

2022

2021

2021

Number

£

Number

£

Ordinary shares of

292,006,775

29,200,676

289,702,626

28,970,262

10 pence each

The increase of 2,304,149 ordinary shares relates to (i) the exercise of share options during the year, and (ii) the partial conversion of the convertible loan. The changes in share capital and share premium as a result of these events is shown below.

Share capital

Share premium

£

£

At 1 January 2021

28,664,731

87,258,166

Exercise of share options

305,531

112,690

At 31 December 2021

28,970,262

87,370,856

Exercise of share options

13,332

-

Conversion of loan

217,082

282,918

At 31 December 2022

29,200,676

87,653,774

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747236/Gaming-Realms-PLC-Announces-Annual-Results-2022

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity Is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutInvestors have been paying more on trades beca

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Jump in Oil Adds to Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutShorter maturities le

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed In Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Links With Jeffrey Epstein

    U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has subpoenaed Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google co-founder Sergey Brin and three other billionaires in a civil lawsuit concerning JPMorgan Chase & Co's (NYSE: JPM) links to Jeffrey Epstein, reports The Wall Street Journal. George filed a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme and helping him to cover it up. The lawsuit claims that human trafficking was the principal business

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.