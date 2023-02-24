U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

Gaming simulators market size to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% by 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 7,245.51 million in 2017 - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gaming simulators market size is estimated to grow by USD 13060.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021.  North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027)  Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Simulators Market 2023-2027

Global Gaming Simulators Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Hardware and Software), End-user (Commercial and Residential), Type (Racing, Shooting, and Flight), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of vendors offering gaming equipment and rising investments to enhance the gaming experience of users.

Get detailed insights into the market growth across all segments – Buy the report

Geography Overview
By geography, the global gaming simulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gaming simulators market.

  • North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high average disposable income of the population is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing popularity of e-sport leagues is supporting the growth of the gaming simulators market in North America.

For insights on global, regional, and country level parameters with growth opportunities
from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Gaming Simulators Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing sophistication of games is driving the growth of the market.

  • The gaming industry is continuously evolving and is witnessing the development of several gaming titles designed specifically for various consumer segments.

  • A diverse group of consumers playing games for a variety of reasons, such as for entertainment, to escape from reality, or to relieve stress is expanding.

  • This is leading to the advent of more sophisticated and advanced games, which is increasing the demand for gaming simulators.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The use of gaming simulators for training is a key trend in the market.

  • The application areas of gaming simulators is expanding beyond the gaming and entertainment industries.

  • In June 2021, Google LLC launched an ML-based system that game developers can use to quickly and efficiently train game-testing agents, helping developers find serious bugs quickly while allowing human testers to focus on more complex and intricate problems.

  • Learning simulators are also being used to provide real-life-like driving conditions without physically being at risk.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • High maintenance costs are major challenges in the market.

  • Gaming simulators are prone to damage due to increased motion simulators and heavy use.

  • Their high demand and rugged use, especially in commercial spaces reduce the lifecycle and increase maintenance costs.

  • This reduces the ROI from a business standpoint.

D Know more about the driver, trend, and challenges , Download a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this gaming simulators market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gaming simulators market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the gaming simulators market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the gaming simulators market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming simulators market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The mobile gaming market size is predicted to surge to USD 66.43 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 12.26%. The popularity of multiplayer mobile games is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growth of alternative gaming platforms may impede the market growth.

  • The predicted growth for the video game market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 73.62 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.59%. The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access is notably driving the video game market growth, although factors such as the growing cost of game development may impede the market growth.

Gaming Simulators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.58%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13060.47 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.49

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3D perception AS, Adacel Technologies Ltd., Aero Simulation Inc., Atomic Motion Systems, BLUEHALO LLC, CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd, Cruden, CXC Simulations, D BOX Technologies Inc., Eleetus LLC, GTR Simulators, Guillemot Corp. SA, Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc., Lean Games Ltd., Playseat BV, RSEAT Ltd., Simtechpro SL, SimXperience, Sony Group Corp., and Vesaro Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gaming simulators market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Type

  • 8.3 Racing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Shooting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Flight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by Type

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 3D perception AS

  • 13.4 Adacel Technologies Ltd.

  • 13.5 Aero Simulation Inc.

  • 13.6 BLUEHALO LLC

  • 13.7 CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd

  • 13.8 Cruden

  • 13.9 CXC Simulations

  • 13.10 D BOX Technologies Inc.

  • 13.11 Eleetus LLC

  • 13.12 GTR Simulators

  • 13.13 Guillemot Corp. SA

  • 13.14 Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc.

  • 13.15 Playseat BV

  • 13.16 RSEAT Ltd.

  • 13.17 Vesaro Ltd.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gaming Simulators Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-simulators-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-17-58-by-2027-historic-market-size-valued-at-usd-7-245-51-million-in-2017---technavio-301754334.html

SOURCE Technavio

