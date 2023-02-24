Gaming simulators market size to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% by 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 7,245.51 million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gaming simulators market size is estimated to grow by USD 13060.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Gaming Simulators Market 2023-2027

Global Gaming Simulators Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Hardware and Software), End-user (Commercial and Residential), Type (Racing, Shooting, and Flight), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of vendors offering gaming equipment and rising investments to enhance the gaming experience of users.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gaming simulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gaming simulators market.

North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high average disposable income of the population is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing popularity of e-sport leagues is supporting the growth of the gaming simulators market in North America.

Global Gaming Simulators Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing sophistication of games is driving the growth of the market.

The gaming industry is continuously evolving and is witnessing the development of several gaming titles designed specifically for various consumer segments.

A diverse group of consumers playing games for a variety of reasons, such as for entertainment, to escape from reality, or to relieve stress is expanding.

This is leading to the advent of more sophisticated and advanced games, which is increasing the demand for gaming simulators.

Story continues

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of gaming simulators for training is a key trend in the market.

The application areas of gaming simulators is expanding beyond the gaming and entertainment industries.

In June 2021, Google LLC launched an ML-based system that game developers can use to quickly and efficiently train game-testing agents, helping developers find serious bugs quickly while allowing human testers to focus on more complex and intricate problems.

Learning simulators are also being used to provide real-life-like driving conditions without physically being at risk.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High maintenance costs are major challenges in the market.

Gaming simulators are prone to damage due to increased motion simulators and heavy use.

Their high demand and rugged use, especially in commercial spaces reduce the lifecycle and increase maintenance costs.

This reduces the ROI from a business standpoint.

What are the key data covered in this gaming simulators market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gaming simulators market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gaming simulators market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gaming simulators market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming simulators market vendors

Gaming Simulators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13060.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D perception AS, Adacel Technologies Ltd., Aero Simulation Inc., Atomic Motion Systems, BLUEHALO LLC, CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd, Cruden, CXC Simulations, D BOX Technologies Inc., Eleetus LLC, GTR Simulators, Guillemot Corp. SA, Hammacher Schlemmer and Co. Inc., Lean Games Ltd., Playseat BV, RSEAT Ltd., Simtechpro SL, SimXperience, Sony Group Corp., and Vesaro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

