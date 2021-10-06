Gamiotics Partners with The Vokol Group to Promote Gamification Technology in the Ever-Evolving Events and Entertainment Industries

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamiotics, the emerging leader in audience engagement through web-based gamification, is partnering with Dallas-based The Vokol Group to deliver its turn-key technology and messaging to target markets and industry verticals including entertainment, live and virtual events, sports and education.

"We are keenly aware that there is a growing need for brands to reinforce community engagement, immersion and interactivity through one of the most powerful personal tools in any customer's hands: their smartphone. The software we have developed is a way to create two-way conversations that can create opportunities that immediately impact the bottom line through upselling, promotion, data capture and choice-based enhancements," says David Carpenter, Founder and CEO of Gamiotics.

"Our partnership with The Vokol Group will grant us the room to amplify our efforts to usher in the new era of interactive entertainment for our customers," he continues.

"Through decades of experience in entertainment marketing, public relations and promotion, we have developed a unique perspective on how the spirit of show business that connects audiences can directly translate to the mainstream marketplace through gamification," says Dana Cobb, President of The Vokol Group.

Gamification has become one of the hottest topics of interest for many marketing and media professionals because of the simple reason that it is considered one of the most effective ways to promote various services and products for many brands and other companies.

Carpenter says, "Gamiotics has a proven model on how we can attract new customers/audiences as well as make the current customers/audiences more loyal by making them engaged in an enjoyable manner. The pandemic forced our hand into a format that could translate both virtually and in person. Our proof of concept was developed with Seize the Show, a product of Gamiotics Studios, where audience behavior drove the story and consequences of each show. The mission of the company is "Authenticity of Experience through Agency." The more truthful the audience feels their interactions are, the more engaged they are with the message. Once we had customer buy-in, we knew that we could license the software to help brands drive revenue through word-of-mouth and social media.

The coupling of Gamiotics and The Vokol Group represents a natural progression of connectivity between long-tenured entertainment colleagues. Carpenter and Cobb met in the early 2000s at Dodger Theatricals. In the years since, they have built successful businesses in producing and public relations, respectively. As a Tony-nominated Broadway producer, who brought the international immersive hit "Slava's Snowshow" to Broadway and helmed one of the most popular shows in the country "Puffs" for three years. Off-Broadway, Carpenter mastered multiplatform content development, production, sales and marketing in media and entertainment. As Chief Hype-driver for The Vokol Group, Cobb's trademark creativity and hustle has afforded millions of dollars in media coverage and audience appeal for clients including Fan Expo Dallas, Michael Carbonaro Live!, The Magic of Rob Lake, Rainbow Vomit: Dallas' #1 rated immersive art exhibit, Soulman's Bar-B-Que and many more.

About Gamiotics

Launched in 2020 by Founder and CEO David Carpenter, an expert in multiplatform content development, Gamiotics is currently the only software solution for the live entertainment market that connects the audience and content through the infinite power of technology. The Gamiotics browser-based interface allows any smartphone to access the platform making for a complete audience experience across multiple industry categories, events and programming. For more information, go to www.gamiotics.com.

About The Vokol Group

The Vokol Group is a world-class public relations agency founded in 2018. The company works with B2B and B2C clients in multiple industry categories, including entertainment, not-for-profit, lifestyle, luxury, public arts and hospitality. Known for capturing attention, building reputation, increasing attendance, and improving the bottom line for nationwide clients, The Vokol Group blends proven public relations strategies with their trademark creativity and hustle. In 2021, The Vokol Group was recognized as a Top 25 PR Firm in Dallas by Clutch, as a Top 26 PR Firm in Dallas by Expertise and Top 10 PR Agency in Dallas by UpCity. Learn more at www.thevokolgroup.com.

