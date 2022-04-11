U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.78
    -59.50 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.87
    -269.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,464.75
    -246.25 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,992.31
    -2.26 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.77
    -3.49 (-3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.30
    +5.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    +0.0730 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4950
    +1.1750 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,366.88
    -2,817.22 (-6.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.53
    -44.64 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Gamium DAO Gives $GMM Holder Community a Powerful Voice

·2 min read

Native token holders now able to submit proposals, vote on matters impacting the evolution of Gamium's decentralized social metaverse

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Gamium, the decentralized metaverse looking to build a better social digital world, has announced the launch of Gamium DAO, which will put control over its massive Gamium Metaverse into the rightful hands of its native $GMM token holder community.

Gamium DAO will shape the future of the Gamium Metaverse, tasked with proposing, discussing, and voting on proposals relating to Gamium. The DAO will give $GMM token holders a significant voice, allowing them to initiate proposals, vote, and openly share their opinions in a dedicated forum.

The DAO was built to reflect Gamium's own core values, including transparency, innovation, rationality, argumentation, and collective. Community members will have the opportunity to weigh in on everything from treasury fund allocation to product and marketing decisions.

Through their participation, $GMM holders will take part in proposing new features to be implemented into Gamium's products, whether to pursue partnership opportunities, and many other governance matters. It will be an opportunity for the community members to take part in the development of the Gamium Metaverse

"Essential to living up to our mission to create a better social digital world is to really listen to our community, and elevate their voices so they can be heard. Gamium DAO will bring our incredible community into the decision-making process like never before, and allow them to play a direct role in shaping the future of the Gamium Metaverse," said Alejandro Rosas, Gamium co-CEO.

Gamium's ultimate goal is to build out the healthiest and most involved community in the world. Gamium DAO takes a big step towards achieving this goal by empowering token holders and hopefully inspiring other projects.

About Gamium

Gamium is a Web3 and metaverse technology company creating the first metaverse that seamlessly interconnects both, with the goal of making avatars and assets multi-metaverse compatible. Gamium wants to take metaverse gaming to the next level, its name a portmanteau of premium gaming and gamification; hence, Gamium. The team includes veterans of the gaming, DeFi, and crypto space, and is led by co-CEOs Alberto and Alejandro Rosas. CTO Sergio Cespedes has over three decades of development experience, which he will leverage to develop and refine the infrastructure that will combine Web3 and the metaverse.

For more information about Gamium, please visit Gamium's official website and channels:

l Website l Twitter l Medium l Discord l

Media Contact:

Alex England
alex@energentmedia.net

SOURCE: Gamium



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696934/Gamium-DAO-Gives-GMM-Holder-Community-a-Powerful-Voice

Recommended Stories

  • Buy Palantir Stock to Bet on Security in a More Dangerous World, Analyst Says

    Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White started coverage of Palantir stock with a Buy rating and $20 target price. Palantir's software generates “valuable, actionable insights," he noted.

  • China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

    China''s media and entertainment regulator approves a batch of videogame licenses, breaking a nine-month hiatus.

  • Ethereum's First Mainnet Shadow Fork Goes Live as Move to PoS Continues

    The shadow fork will stress test developers' assumptions on existing testnets and the mainnet.

  • Russia scolds Google after alleged 'dead Russians' translation option

    Russia's communications regulator said it had demanded Google "immediately take measures to exclude statements of threats against Russian users". The regulator said that when "dear Russians" was typed into Google's translator, it had also offered the variant "dead Russians" under the "Did you mean" section.

  • This Cybersecurity Stock Could Just Be Getting Started

    CrowdStrike's Q4 results and forward guidance showcase why the company could be set up for years of long-term growth.

  • Ribbon Showcases Comprehensive Solutions Portfolio for Enabling Secure Hybrid Work Environments at Channel Partners Conference & Expo

    Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be demonstrating key solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 11-14, in Las Vegas.

  • Analyst Report: AT&T Inc.

    The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T’s revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 67 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 20% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 10% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 20 million customers, but this business only accounts for 2% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

  • Why Alphabet's Acquisition of Mandiant Is a Smart Move

    Alphabet's deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant should add strength to the company's growing cloud segment.

  • States of Covid Performance

    A new study compares outcomes on economy, education and health.

  • Female-Led Intelligence in Tech: Join KnightSwan in Fireside Chat Apr 14 at 2PM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO and Chair of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW) on Thursday, April 14 at […]

  • Will North Escambia 'finally' get fiber internet? $12M investment may make it happen.

    Escambia County may pivot from its current plan to build its own county-wide fiber-optic network and incentive high-speed internet in the north end.

  • Huobi, Kucoin, Others Lead $250M Toncoin Ecosystem Fund

    A new $250 million ecosystem fund will support the reincarnation of the TON blockchain.

  • China Starts Approving Videogame Licenses Again

    China’s videogame regulator has granted publishing licenses to dozens of new titles, ending a monthslong freeze in the world’s largest mobile game market. The National Press and Public Administration approved 45 Chinese videogames last week, according to a statement released on its website Monday. The approved titles include “Bang Bang Rabbit” developed by Baidu and Hong Kong-listed XD “Flash Party.”

  • Should You (or Anyone) Buy Zilliqa (ZIL)?

    Zilliqa (ZIL) gained over 300% in March and is up about 100% so far this year, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The smart contract crypto was overshadowed by other high-profile Ethereum alternatives like Solana (SOL) or Avalanche (AVAX) last year. Zilliqa is a peer-reviewed ecosystem for decentralized applications.

  • Summit County starting $75 million fiber internet project

    Summit County is planning a $75 million fiber internet project that will connect public safety entities in the county and expand internet access.

  • Mismanaged cloud services put user data at risk

    Cloud services that aren't properly managed can 'leak' data into the wrong hands. id-work/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Organizations’ failure to properly manage the servers they lease from cloud service providers can allow attackers to receive private data, research my colleagues and I conducted has shown. Cloud computing allows businesses to lease servers the same way they lease office space. It’s easier f

  • 403(b) Loans: Can You Borrow From Your Account?

    When an unexpected expense comes up, you might consider borrowing from your retirement account. Most qualified retirement plans, such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans, offer employees the option to borrow from their own retirement savings and repay that amount plus … Continue reading → The post 403(b) Loans: Can You Borrow From Your Account? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AllianceBernstein: SFDR Unpacked: What to Look for in Article 8 and 9 Portfolios

    Michelle Dunstan, Chief Responsibility Officer; Senior Investment Advisor—Global ESG Improvers StrategyAmelia Sexton, CFA, ESG Product Specialist—Global Business Development Organization

  • China Yield Premium Over U.S. Vanishes With More Outflows Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade, paving the way for more capital outflows to follow the recent record exodus from the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine S

  • Buy U.K. Stocks as a Bond Yield Hedge, JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. large-cap stocks offer investors one of the best hedges against rising bond yields, especially if the moves become more aggressive, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oi