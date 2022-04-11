Gamium DAO Gives $GMM Holder Community a Powerful Voice

Native token holders now able to submit proposals, vote on matters impacting the evolution of Gamium's decentralized social metaverse

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Gamium , the decentralized metaverse looking to build a better social digital world, has announced the launch of Gamium DAO, which will put control over its massive Gamium Metaverse into the rightful hands of its native $GMM token holder community.

Gamium DAO will shape the future of the Gamium Metaverse, tasked with proposing, discussing, and voting on proposals relating to Gamium. The DAO will give $GMM token holders a significant voice, allowing them to initiate proposals, vote, and openly share their opinions in a dedicated forum .

The DAO was built to reflect Gamium's own core values, including transparency, innovation, rationality, argumentation, and collective. Community members will have the opportunity to weigh in on everything from treasury fund allocation to product and marketing decisions.

Through their participation, $GMM holders will take part in proposing new features to be implemented into Gamium's products, whether to pursue partnership opportunities, and many other governance matters. It will be an opportunity for the community members to take part in the development of the Gamium Metaverse

"Essential to living up to our mission to create a better social digital world is to really listen to our community, and elevate their voices so they can be heard. Gamium DAO will bring our incredible community into the decision-making process like never before, and allow them to play a direct role in shaping the future of the Gamium Metaverse," said Alejandro Rosas, Gamium co-CEO.

Gamium's ultimate goal is to build out the healthiest and most involved community in the world. Gamium DAO takes a big step towards achieving this goal by empowering token holders and hopefully inspiring other projects.

About Gamium

Gamium is a Web3 and metaverse technology company creating the first metaverse that seamlessly interconnects both, with the goal of making avatars and assets multi-metaverse compatible. Gamium wants to take metaverse gaming to the next level, its name a portmanteau of premium gaming and gamification; hence, Gamium. The team includes veterans of the gaming, DeFi, and crypto space, and is led by co-CEOs Alberto and Alejandro Rosas. CTO Sergio Cespedes has over three decades of development experience, which he will leverage to develop and refine the infrastructure that will combine Web3 and the metaverse.

