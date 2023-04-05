Gamma Communications' (LON:GAMA) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of June to £0.10. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Gamma Communications' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Gamma Communications' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 38.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Gamma Communications Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from £0.0395 total annually to £0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Gamma Communications has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Gamma Communications' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Gamma Communications Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Gamma Communications analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

