Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Trends Forecast 2028

Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Commercialization Market Opportunity Stands At More Than USD 4 Billion Says Kuick Research

Singapore, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Forecast 2028” Report Highlights:

Commercialization Market Potential After Market Launch: > USD 4 Billion

Insight on Key Drugs In Research & Development

Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Clinical Trials Insight

Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy In clinical Trials: > 15 Therapies

Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Opportunity By Cancer Type

Adopted Approaches for Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

Innate and adaptive immune responses both play a critical role to fight against cancer. However, research studies have demonstrated that most effective tumor killing occurs when they work in combination. Gamma delta T cells are unique subsets of immune cells which have the properties of innate and adaptive immunity. This combination of features conveys functional abilities that make them ideally suited for use in cell therapy against cancer. These cells can effectively target the cancer cell, both by direct cellular killing as well as the recruitment of additional immune cells to induce tumor cell killing. These properties of gamma delta T cells have attracted the researchers to utilize the potential of gamma delta T cells as novel cancer therapy.

Currently, no gamma delta T cell therapy has been approved by regulatory bodies. However, the pipeline of gamma delta T cells is highly crowded and is mainly present in initial stages of clinical studies. The pharmaceutical giants are rapidly reporting encouraging response of gamma delta T cell therapies in clinical trials, which suggests promising future of this therapy in the management of cancer. For instance, IN8Bio recently presented a clinical update of INB-100, which is an allogeneic, or donor-derived, gamma-delta T cell therapeutic candidate in development for patients with leukemia undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The results demonstrated that the three patients have demonstrated durable remissions and the safety profile continues to be manageable with no dose limiting toxicities.

Furthermore, the regulatory bodies are also driving the growth of gamma delta T cell therapy market by granting special designation which boosts the clinical trials and approval process. Recently in 2022, US FDA has granted fast track designation to ADI-001 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. ADI-001 developed by Adicet Bio is an allogeneic gamma-delta T-cell therapy derived from donor cells that is genetically engineered to express a CD20-directed chimeric antigen receptor. The FDA's fast track designation helps to expedite development, review and potential approval of treatments for serious or life-threatening diseases. Therefore, it is expected that the novel gamma delta T cell therapy products are expected to enter the market in next 3-5 years.

As per our report findings, the global gamma delta T cell therapy is expected to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2028. Several factors including rising geriatric population with increased risk of developing cancer, increasing emphasis on research and development, and large number of ongoing clinical trials are the major factors boosting the growth of market during the forecast period. Further, favorable government policies for life science companies and government funding are also expected to boost the cell therapy demand in near future. Also, acquisitions can significantly accelerate a manufacture’s strategy to capitalize and capture a significant share in the global market. The robust pipeline of drugs which is expected to gain entry into the forecast period will also propel the growth of market during the forecast period.

The report provides an exhaustive analysis on the Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market by cancer type, by clinical trials, by drugs (in research and development) and by region. The report also provides comprehensive information on factors that are impacting the growth of market including driver, restraints, and opportunities. The report also analyzes the role of gamma delta T cells in various cancers and future market opportunity till 2028. In addition, various players in the market and the ongoing business trends in the market are also include in the report. On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into breast cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia, lung cancer, neuroblastoma, and colorectal cancer.





