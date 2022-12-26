U.S. markets closed

Gamma Knife Market Holds a Worth of US$ 343.1 Mn as of 2023, and by 2033, it is Estimated to Reach a Revenue of US$ 600 Mn at CAGR of 5.7% During Forecast Period of 2023-33 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Obesity Cases to Increase the Valuation of Gamma Knife Market to US$ 600 Million by 2033: FMI Presents Key Aspects. The USA Gamma Knife Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 150.9 million by the end of 2033. The UK Gamma Knife Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 26.4 million by the end of 2033

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gamma knife market is valued at US$ 343.1 million as of 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, and by 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 600 million.

Massive technological advancements in the healthcare sector are expected to surge the demand for gamma knives during the forecast period. The gamma knife process being a computer-guided treatment, allows the surgeons to perform the operations at the highest level of precision. Furthermore, a computer-guided method also ensures that surgeons are able to carry out the procedure with high efficiency. This, coupled with the usage of imaging software, is expected to further surge the market share.

Apart from that, there are hardly any side effects involved in the gamma knife treatment. Moreover, the entire process being carried out using non-invasive procedures is expected to surge the adoption of gamma knife during the forecast period. It is owing to the fact that the beam strikes only at the target, and because of this, the surrounding areas remain free from any kind of reaction.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-589

An increase in the number of brain tumour cases is expected to further increase the market share of gamma knife. Being a non-invasive technique, brain tumour patients generally prefer to go in for gamma knife while undergoing an operation related to one of the most sensitive body parts. Apart from that, an increase in the number of obese patients is also expected to surge the market size going ahead. The world has also been witnessing an increasing number of neurological disorders, which is expected to further surge the market share.

Moreover, even governments across the world have also been promoting the usage of gamma knife owing to the numerous benefits associated with them. Most importantly, because of the ongoing innovations, it is expected that the cost of this procedure would drastically come down.

Thus, from the insights provided by FMI researchers it can be concluded that “an increasing demand for non-invasive treatment procedures, coupled with an increase in the number of obese and cancer patients is expected to surge the gamma knife market.”

Key Takeaways:

  • The gamma knife market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the period 2023-2033.

  • As of 2023, the market is valued at US$ 343.1 million.

  • By 2033, the gamma knife market is expected to be valued at US$ 600 million.

  • By region, North America is the largest market for gamma knife.

  • The USA market is the largest market in the North America region, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 150.9 million by 2033.

  • The UK gamma knife market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 26.4 million by 2033.

  • China's market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 148.5 million by 2033.

  • Japan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 49.4 million by 2033.

  • South Korea gamma knife market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 30.3 million by 2033.

  • Based on the disease indication, the brain metastasis segment had the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%.

  • Based on the anatomy, the head segment had the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-589

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the market are making the right moves by investing in mergers and acquisitions. This comes at a time when companies across the world are looking to expand their market share. Apart from that, the companies are also investing in strategic tie-ups with players belonging to other niches.

Some of the recent developments in the gamma knife market are:

  • In October 2022, Varian and the Cincinnati Children's/University of Cincinnati Medical Center Proton Therapy Center Announce Promising Results from FAST-01, the First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Flash Therapy

  • In October 2022, Elekta Unity demonstrated promising quality-of-life outcomes for pancreas and prostate cancers at ASTRO Annual Meeting.

Gamma Knife Market Segmentation

By Disease Indication:

  • Brain Metastasis,

  • Cancer,

  • Arteriovenous Malformation,

  • Trigeminal Neuralgia,

  • Others

By Anatomy:

  • Head,

  • Neck,

  • Other Body Parts

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • APAC

  • MEA

  • Europe

Buy this Premium Report In Profitable Rate: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/589

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.6. Regulatory Landscape

  3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2022

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2023-2033

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gamma-knife-market

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Market Insights Landscape:

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Size: The global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market is estimated to exceed US$ 2.37 Bn by the end of 2029. Growing emphasis on the development of novel therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs and cats is expected to favor the growth in the market.

PARP Inhibitors Market Share: The global Poly Adenosine Diphosphate-Ribose Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Market is estimated to top US$ 5.51 Bn by 2022.

Animal Artificial Insemination Market Growth: Global Animal Artificial Insemination Market to surpass US$ 2 Bn in 2021. Despite restricted growth amid COVID-19 outbreak, the market is likely to gain impetus, exhibiting 6.5% year-on-year growth in 2021.

Phytopathological Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis: The global Phytopathological Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 97.0 Mn in 2022. The overall market is anticipated to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2029

Generic Injectable Market Demand: The Global Generic Injectable Market to rise at 11.6 % CAGR through the end of the forecast period in 2031. Generic injectable costs are relatively low when compared with the costs of branded products providing significant impetus to market growth while also expanding net sales.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

