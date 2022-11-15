U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

Gamma Selects Dubber for Intelligent Recording on Microsoft Teams

·4 min read

  • Gamma launches Dubber intelligent call recording and Dubber AI, enabling partners and customers to unlock the value in voice

  • Dubber is the exclusive vendor for MiFID II compliant call recording on Microsoft Teams via Gamma partners

  • Available across Gamma's Microsoft Teams voice enablement portfolio

  • Dubber is a leading certified recording service for compliant call recording on Microsoft Teams

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX:DUB), the leading conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers and their customers globally, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Gamma Communications plc ("Gamma"). Gamma can now provide intelligent call recording as a service, applicable for general business and regulated compliance requirements, plus Dubber's leading conversational AI on Microsoft Teams.

Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber)
Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber)

Gamma is one of the most significant telecommunications service providers in the United Kingdom. Their network of over 1,600 channel partners will now be able to sell Dubber across all of Gamma's Microsoft Teams voice enablement portfolio. Gamma has been a Gold Partner with Microsoft for 15 years and is one of a small, select group of providers specifically picked by Microsoft to offer Operator Connect in the UK.

In November 2021, Dubber was one of the first solutions to achieve certification for compliant call recording on Microsoft Teams. Dubber's technical ability has provided benefits to companies of any size to ensure voice conversations on Microsoft Teams are recorded and stored in a compliant manner.

Businesses with a regulated recording need can now enhance their activities by utilising the advanced Dubber platform, which unlocks the value in conversations with conversational intelligence, and real-time text and speech-based insights to improve information accuracy, productivity and streamlined communication.

Simon Broadbent, SVP of Sales, Dubber, EMEA: "The Dubber team are proud and excited to partner with Gamma to bring intelligent conversational capture on Microsoft Teams recording to their extensive network of channel partners and loyal customer base.

"The unique thing about Dubber is that it is delivered as a service enabling Gamma, its customers and its reseller network to switch on and deliver value immediately.

"Gamma has been at the forefront of the unprecedented adoption of Unified Communications in the UK market in the last 15 years. This partnership presents a great opportunity to further conversational intelligence innovation for Microsoft Teams users going forward."

Chris Wade, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Gamma: "It's widely reported that three-quarters of conversations taking place at work over collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams will be recorded by 2025. That clearly shows that this capability is driving improvements in customer experience, training and compliance across voice and video."

"We've teamed up with Dubber so our Channel Partners can offer this valuable service to their customers, enabling them to unlock the value in voice AI technologies through Gamma to capture critical voice data securely."

About Dubber:

Dubber enables service providers to turn existing networks and services into an exponential source of value for differentiated innovation, retention, and revenue. Dubber is the clear market leader in conversational intelligence and unified recording - embedded at the heart of over 175 service provider networks and services and used daily by over 580,000 subscribers worldwide.

For more information, please visit Dubber at www.dubber.net

Global Investors & Media

Terry Alberstein

terry@navigatecommunication.com.au

+61 (0) 458 484 921


EMEA Media

Annabel Clementson

annabel@wearetfd.com

+44 (0)7951 786 435

About Gamma: 

Gamma is a leading supplier of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in the UK, German, Spanish and Dutch business markets. It is AIM listed and employs 1650 people. With a range of UCaaS, Mobile and Connectivity services, Gamma provides robust and secure solutions that enable organisations to communicate, collaborate and offer a better customer experience.

Gamma's largest market is in the UK where the company's network-based services are supplied to SME, Public Sector and Enterprise markets through a network of 1000+ channel partners and its own direct sales and support capabilities. In 2021 Gamma acquired Mission Labs, a well-established UCaaS technology business which has built a reputation for creating technologically advanced solutions and delivering great service to its customers and partners. The acquisition has enabled Gamma to enhance and expand its cloud contact centre (CCaaS) technology as well as accelerate its digital channel strategy.

Gamma is expanding its UCaaS presence in Europe with a family of businesses focusing on digital automation, delivering Gamma-powered services to SME customers largely via a network of channel partners in Germany, Spain, and the Benelux region.

Contact
Gamma:
Paul Aitkenhead
+44 (0)7791569612
paul.aitkenhead@gamma.co.uk

 

SOURCE Dubber

