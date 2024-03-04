Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gamuda Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = RM778m ÷ (RM24b - RM6.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Gamuda Berhad has an ROCE of 4.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 7.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gamuda Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Gamuda Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Gamuda Berhad. The company has consistently earned 4.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 36% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, Gamuda Berhad has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 67% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Gamuda Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

