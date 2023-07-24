Gamuda Berhad's (KLSE:GAMUDA) Dividend Will Be MYR0.06

The board of Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of September, with investors receiving MYR0.06 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.7%, which is around the industry average.

Gamuda Berhad Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Gamuda Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 56.6%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 110% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Gamuda Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Gamuda Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Gamuda Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

