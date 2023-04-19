Gamuda Berhad's (KLSE:GAMUDA) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after glancing at the trends within Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Gamuda Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = RM447m ÷ (RM19b - RM4.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Gamuda Berhad has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 4.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gamuda Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gamuda Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Gamuda Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 5.3%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Gamuda Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Gamuda Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Gamuda Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 3.6% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Gamuda Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gamuda Berhad that you might be interested in.

