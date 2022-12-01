GAMUDA WINS TOP WORKPLACES IN ASIA AT THE ACES AWARD 2022

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamuda Berhad received the Top Workplaces in Asia Award at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2022, organised by MORS Group.

Gamuda Berhad group chief sustainability officer, Ong Jee Lian (center), receiving the Top Workplaces in Asia Award on stage, from MORS Group chief executive officer, Ms Shanggari B. (left) and ACES Awards lead jury, Dr. Jayanthi Desan (right).

The ACES Award honours companies with a people-centric approach and commitment to employee empowerment and enrichment. With a strong workforce of nearly 4,000, Gamuda was recognised for its human capital, development and well-being.

This award is a testament to Gamuda's successful policy-making and implementation endeavour. The outstanding results reflect well on its commitment to sustainability strategy and values in which the workforce plays an integral part. The Group's advocacy of diversity and inclusiveness was made possible via various workforce-centric policies and best practices, with strong governance to see through the implementation. Noting further the continuous development of its wide talent pool, which also cascaded across the value chain, showcased an impactful increase in beneficiaries, with data authenticated by proof of external validation.

"With the growing focus on ESG among corporate stakeholders, ensuring the ''S'' in ESG which includes diversity and inclusion measurement is imperative. Underpinned by our Gamuda Green Plan 2025, Pillar 2 ''Our Community in Our Business'', and in line with ACES championing sustainable growth, we embed our ESG principles in all that we do to create an empowered workforce," Gamuda Berhad group chief sustainability officer, Ong Jee Lian said.

Gamuda implemented various development programmes for its workforce and industry partners like the Gamuda Plant Operator School, Tunnelling Training Academy, Building Information Modelling Academy, KVMRT Safety Training Centre and Construction Training Centre.

Guided by its Diversity and Inclusion policy, Gamuda has 36% and 43% women participation in its total workforce and on board respectively – a steady increase over the last few years owing to various work-life programmes supporting female employees, in line with the Group's pledge to the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) in narrowing the gender gap. Advocating diversity beyond gender, Gamuda's Enabling Academy conducts an Employment Transition Programme, the first in Malaysia for people with autism to gain sustainable employment.

Employee management has been a critical driver of the Group's success. Gamuda has ensured a positive and healthy work environment for its workforce, including a robust COVID-19 management, improvement in minimum wages for local and foreign employees and caring for the welfare of labourers by providing comfortable accommodation via the centralised labour quarters.

