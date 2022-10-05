U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.41
    -12.36 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    +1.38 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.42 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9890
    -0.0096 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0146 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5710
    +0.3720 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,153.33
    -37.51 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.15
    -1.26 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

GAMURS CLOSES $17.8M AUD SERIES A FUNDING ROUND LED BY U.S. INVESTORS ELYSIAN PARK VENTURES AND CERRO CAPITAL

·5 min read

Leading Gaming, Esports, and Entertainment Media Network Will Accelerate Strategic Acquisition Opportunities and Expand Into Adjacent Markets

SYDNEY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMURS, the leading gaming, esports, and entertainment media network, today announced it has closed a $17.8M AUD ($12M USD) Series A funding round. U.S. based investors Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group, and Cerro Capital co-led the round, with participation from Powerhouse Capital, Aura Ventures, and Artesian.

Leading Gaming, Esports, and Entertainment Media Network Will Accelerate Strategic Acquisition Opportunities and Expand Into Adjacent Markets
Leading Gaming, Esports, and Entertainment Media Network Will Accelerate Strategic Acquisition Opportunities and Expand Into Adjacent Markets

GAMURS will leverage the financing to accelerate its rapid growth strategy and expansion into adjacent markets. Founded by Riad Chikani in 2014, GAMURS has quickly developed into one of the industry's largest media networks, with 55 million active monthly users across its portfolio of 16 major digital publications covering esports, gaming, and entertainment.

"We are incredibly proud to have the backing of Elysian Park Ventures, Cerro Capital, and all of our incredible investors," said Riad Chikhani, Founder and CEO of GAMURS. "The round not only presents a fresh injection of growth capital, but offers the opportunity to collaborate with strategically aligned investors who will actively add value in our journey to redefine gaming and entertainment media."

The company's organic growth profile has been amplified by acquiring small, underdeveloped digital media platforms and providing them with the tools, resources and global platform they need to scale with purpose. With the company already being profitable, the funds from this raise will predominantly be used towards further acquisition opportunities, as it continues to see these investments as core to its business model. As of July 2022, GAMURS' revenue is tracking at 158% up on the previous year, and its EBITDA has more than doubled.

"At Cerro Capital, we view GAMURS as the driving force to consolidate an incredibly fragmented esports and gaming media ecosystem. Through a number of M&A transactions to date, we've seen that they're incredibly adept at identifying targets, running a smooth integration process, and driving near immediate growth in audience and revenue, in a profitable manner," said Ashish Patel, Cerro Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We've been consistently impressed by CEO Riad Chikhani's discipline and leadership in operating the organisation profitably - a rare feat in today's digital media environment - all while still being under-monetised from an advertising perspective."

According to Grand View Research, the global esports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% through 2030, with factors influencing market growth including an increase in live streaming of games, rising audience reach, and infrastructure for league tournaments, among others. Since its inception, GAMURS has been at the forefront of identifying authentic and authoritative voices in the space, including its flagship brand, Dot Esports, and Gamepur. The market presents a unique opportunity for GAMURS to continue growing in terms of organic reach, and it plans to expand on its monetisation strategy to amplify its yield and earnings across its portfolio of brands.

In addition to its extensive media portfolio, GAMURS supports brands looking to reach its sizable esports and gaming audience which is predominantly 18-34 year-olds (64%). GAMURS' service offerings include strategic sponsorships, digital media buying, bespoke content creation and campaign solutions, product partnerships, and more. GAMURS has created innovative campaigns with leading global brands such as McDonald's, Red Bull, Nintendo, Intel, and more.

"Our mission at Elysian Park Ventures is to invest in companies that are going to have a profound impact on the sports world," said Nikhil Bahel, Elysian Park Ventures Managing Partner. "GAMURS has quickly snuck up on the emerging esports market with a sustainable business model, and a remarkably focused and passionate founder in Riad. We're excited to support the company as it continues to scale and present more opportunities for both consumers and advertisers."

"We're thrilled to continue to follow-on our investment into GAMURS for the third time, a testament to the company's rapid growth and success. Our conviction has never been stronger as the team continues to deliver impressive results and maintains a healthy profitability margin," said Eric Chan, Aura Ventures Managing Partner.

About GAMURS

GAMURS Group's far-reaching gaming and entertainment network reaches 55 million monthly users across its group of mastheads. Its media portfolio includes Dot Esports, the world's premier destination for competitive gaming news, Gamepur, a fastly growing voice in gaming journalism, Pro Game Guides, featuring in-depth guides for all gaming genres and devices, TouchTapPlay, a top destination for mobile gaming news and guides, We Got This Covered, a wide-reaching entertainment news site, and The Mary Sue, the geek girls' guide to the entertainment universe, and others.

About Elysian Park Ventures

Elysian Park Ventures is a private investment firm created by the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers that partners with exceptional entrepreneurs operating at the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, New York, and London, Elysian Park invests across stages from seed to growth, and also provides entrepreneurs with strategic, operational, and management resources through the Global Sports Venture Studio, Trailblazer Venture Studio, and Robin, among others. Learn more at elysianpark.ventures.

About Cerro Capital

Cerro Capital, a global sports investment firm, has launched a growth equity fund investing in the Future of Sports. Founded in 2021, by a team of principal investors and operators with decades of global experience, deep seated industry relationships, and access to premium deal flow, the fund aims to be the leading growth capital investor for Sports IP & Technology - a specialised yet significantly large and influential global industry reaching massive adjacent markets.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914223/GAMURS_logo_Black_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GAMURS Group

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Crashing Once More Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have now plunged more than 20% in less than 20 days. There are several reasons for that, but a new catalyst now has the drop gaining momentum. Today's move lower was sparked by the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed course and now intends to follow through with his bid to purchase Twitter for his original offer price of $54.20 per share.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment

    Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.

  • Morgan Stanley slashes price target on General Motors stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses stock performance for General Motors after Morgan Stanley slashes its price target.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded roughly 5% lower as of 11:53 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and the artificial-intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) both traded about 6% down. Yesterday, stocks rallied after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by only 25 basis points instead of the 50-point hike that was expected.

  • Why Annaly Capital's Stock Plunged 33.5% in September

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) did not have a great month in September as its stock price plummeted 33.5%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. September was the cruelest month since the pandemic, as the S&P 500 fell 9.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by 8.8%. Annaly Capital, a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), was considerably worse than the overall market as it proved to be a difficult month for housing stocks.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Why Roku Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the video streaming platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were sliding today, reversing their gains from yesterday. Investors appear to be reacting to some jobs data that indicated that the labor market is still resilient. A strong labor market could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.

  • Why AMD Stock Fell Before Recovering Earlier Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were down over 4% this morning before rallying. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers cut his growth estimates for the next three years, citing weakening demand in the PC market that might spill over to the data center market, a key driver of growth for the chipmaker. In AMD's last earnings call in early August, CEO Lisa Su mentioned that the company's next-generation 5-nanometer Genoa server central processing unit (CPU) was experiencing very strong customer pull.

  • Solar Stocks Dip. Here's How to Trade Them Now

    Solar stocks like Enphase Energy and First Solar are getting hit hard. Here's how to trade them from here.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Are Down More Than 61% -- Is Now the Time to Buy?

    Tilray and SNDL are both down by over 59%, and Aurora's shares are performing even worse, losing more than 77% of their value. Considering that the market-tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is only down by around 21.9%, it's no shock that shareholders are second-guessing their investments in these so-called growth stocks, nor is it surprising that potential buyers are hesitating to start new positions. In fact, with the exception of SNDL, their quarterly gross margins have actually gotten worse over the last three years.

  • Lumen Stock on Track for Lowest Close Since 1991 as Analyst Cites Risks to Dividend

    Lumen Technologies shares tumbled Wednesday after an analyst at Wells Fargo cited concerns over risks to the telecommunication company’s dividend. Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow downgraded shares of Lumen (ticker: LUMN) to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut his12-month price target to $8 from $12.50. Shares of Lumen fell 10% Wednesday to $7.22 and were on track for their lowest close since September 1991.

  • Amazon Sends Chilly Signs About the Economy

    The e-commerce giant has just made a decision that suggests the health of the economy is not improving.

  • Selling Blue Apron Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    The battered meal-kit company is embarking on an ambitious turnaround plan. But the risks outweigh the potential rewards.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.